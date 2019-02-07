Verdicts were reached this week for two Petaluma residents accused of trafficking more than 150 grams of heroin, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
U.S. District Judge Maxine Chesney sentenced Steven Roberson, 32, to 60 months in federal prison for possessing heroin with intent to distribute on Wednesday. Roberson’s coconspirator, Kelly Olson, 29, was sentenced to 64 months for her role in scheme on Jan. 30.
In January 2018, law enforcement observed Roberson conducting hand-to-hand drug transactions in the parking lot of a Safeway store in Petaluma, according to the release.
On Feb. 19, 2018, Roberson and Olson drove to Sacramento obtain heroin from a supplier. On their way back, police officers stopped and eventually searched the car, discovering 156.8 grams of heroin, digital scales and plastic bags, the release said.
During the search, the two admitted they knew heroin was in the vehicle and they were possessing it with the intention of distributing it, the release said.
The investigation was led by Drug Enforcement Administration, in collaboration with the Petaluma Police Department.
A federal grand jury delivered a two-count indictment to Roberson and Olson in May 2018, charging each defendant with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute. In a plea agreement, both pleaded guilty to possession charges in October, and the conspiracy charges were dismissed, the release said.
Following the 5-year prison terms, Chesney sentenced Roberson and Olson to an additional 5-year term of supervised release, the release said. They are currently in custody and are expected to begin their prison terms immediately.