(1 of ) In 2012, after 31 years of serving up Italian fare, Graziano Perozzi of Graziano's Ristorante closed up shop. Today, Rosen's 256 North sits in its place. ARGUS-COURIER FILE PHOTO
(2 of ) Bruce Osterlye opened Aram's Cafe in 1989, bringing Mediterranean food to Kentucky Sttreet. He's pictured outside the restaurant in 1993. (ARGUS-COURIER FILE PHOTO)
(3 of ) The Drawing Board only recently shuttered, but fans shouldn't fret. The same crew is cooking up a new concept opening soon as Whisper Sisters, which will focus more on cocktails and small plates. HOUSTON PORTER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
(4 of ) After getting his master's degree from UCLA, 27-year-old Rod Stiefvater opened Pueblo Del Sol in Washington Square in 1973. Nothing on the menu cost more than $2, making it popular with families for more decades. (ARGUS-COURIER FILE PHOTO)
(5 of ) Steak Benedict at Luma. HOUSTON PORTER FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
(6 of ) Owners Joe Shea (holding Cinnamon Walnut French Toast with two eggs and applewood smoked bacon) and Lori Shea (Harris Ranch serloin house made Meatball Sandwich) at Food Bar. Photo by Victoria Webb
(7 of ) Mister McGoo's spent 50 years feeding Petaluma families on The Boulevard. It closed in 2015, and the building still sits empty. Pictured here is a Mister McGoo's dinner menu from 1967 and a painting of the front of the building by Tom Williams. (ARGUS-COURIER FILE PHOTO)
(8 of ) Secret Kitchen's out of the way location at Skillman and Bodega made it tricky for some to find, but those who sampled the well-spiced wares rarely left unsatisfied. It closed in 2016. Pictured here is chef/owner Brenda Anderson, right, and manager Lisa Craig. (ARGUS-COURIER FILE PHOTO)
(9 of ) Named for a deaf Australian shepherd, Deaf Dog Coffee opened in Washington Square in 1994. The business would expand to include Deaf Dog Goes West and The Dog Bites Back. Here, owner Ron Salisbury shares a drink with his dog Post in 1996. (ARGUS-COURIER FILE PHOTO)
(10 of ) DeSchmire Restaurant, located at 304 Bodega Ave glows with warmth on a Wednesday evening.
(11 of ) Bella Luma Caffe offered juices, smoothies and small bites in Putnam Plaza. It closed in 2010, and the location later became the Petaluma Pie Company. (ARGUS-COURIER FILE PHOTO)
(12 of ) Chef Corey Basso opened Le Bistro in 1988, serving up authentic French food with a California twist. The Petaluma Boulevard location now houses Chili Joe's. (SONOMA MAGAZINE)
(13 of ) La Famiglia Deli and Cafe opened at the corner of Western and Liberty in 1991. It is pictured here, still under construction, that same year. Stockhome now sits on that site. (ARGUS-COURIER FILE PHOTO)
(14 of ) Brothers Ted and Leo Papageorgacopoulos opened Papa's Taverna together in the early 1990s and turned it into a hub for the Greek community in the Bay Area. It was known for traditional Greek music and dancing, in addition to its food. It closed in 2013. (ARGUS-COURIER FILE PHOTO)
(15 of ) Chef Bruce Riezenman opened Buona Sera in 1990, bringing big Italian flavors to Petaluma. The restaurant burned down in 2002 in a fire that damaged much of the 150 block of Kentucky Street. (PRESS DEMOCRAT FILE PHOTO)