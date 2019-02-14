Interested in buying “Cupid’s Kisses” or some of Sjaak’s vegan chocolates? Visit sjaaks.com .

Valentine’s Day is a busy time for chocolate shops, and Petaluma’s Sjaak’s Organic Chocolates has seen an even greater boost after one of its holiday offerings received some national acclaim.

“Cupid’s Kisses,” a box of four “melk” chocolates bites, filled with creamy hazelnut, coated in vegan white chocolate and coconut, and adorned with red hearts, was recently selected as one of PETA’s top eight Valentine’s Day chocolate boxes.

Since the list was published by the animal rights advocacy group, Sjaak’s sales manager Jessica Holten-Casper said they’ve seen an increase in sales for what has always been one of its top holiday treats.

“It was nice for them to shout us out,” she said.

According to a press release, PETA annually spotlights vegan desserts that are free of saturated animal fat and cholesterol in anticipation of Valentine’s Day.

“Sjaak’s adorable chocolate kisses are cupid- and animal-friendly,” PETA president Ingrid Newkirk said in the release.

Sjaak’s is a family business founded by Holten-Casper’s father, 75-year-old Jacques Holten, who makes his home near its production facility in the small Humboldt County town of Blue Lake, about 16 miles northeast of Eureka. The company’s warehouse and business office are located on Commerce Street in northeast Petaluma.

A Holland native, Holten has been making chocolate all his life. He enrolled in confection school at age 12, which was the custom, and made desserts all over Europe and western Asia, Holten-Casper said.

The Sjaak’s logo pays tribute to the family mill in Holland, and resembles the original waterwheel before it was bombed by Nazis in World War II, she said. The family later rebuilt it with a more mechanical structure.

Holten came to the U.S. in the late 1960s, and opened a brick and mortar dessert shop in Eureka. For 20 years, he provided chocolate to residents along the North Coast.

Holten-Casper praised her father’s ability to create masterful concoctions in a rather short amount of time. He often creates private-label treats for various companies that seek out his expertise.

“He knows his chocolates so in and out,” she said. “It’s pretty phenomenal. It’s hard to find someone with that depth of knowledge these days.”

About 15 years ago, the elder Holten asked his children if they were interested in starting an organic chocolate business, and they eventually expanded the operation to Petaluma, Holten-Casper said.

The desserts are 100 percent organic and vegan, but still employ high-quality, European style in terms of the traditional flavor profiles, techniques and types of creams, she said.

The chocolates offered by Sjaak’s range from bars to bites to hot chocolate mix. Some, like Eli’s Earth Bar, which is named after Holten-Casper’s son, donate a percentage of sales to nonprofits that aid children.

Many of her friends ask her how she can be surrounded by chocolates all day and never lose control or binge.

For Holten-Casper, “It’s just part of life,” she said.

