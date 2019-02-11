Petaluma police arrested a 29-year-old man following a short vehicle pursuit that ended on Highway 101 early Saturday morning, charging him with three misdemeanors including possession of a controlled substance after finding a small amount of suspected methamphetamine in his wallet.
William Calderon of Petaluma was taken into custody after spinning a doughnut with his vehicle at a downtown stoplight when an officer tried to pull him over for driving a pickup without headlights near the corner of Washington and Keller streets. Calderon ignored lights and sirens and continued driving east on Washington Street before heading south on Lakeville Street and eventually coming to a stop on the highway shoulder, police said.
Calderon was initially uncooperative and refused to exit the truck, police said. After several minutes, he complied and was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving and evading a police officer as well as the drug charge. A small pellet gun resembling a .40 caliber handgun also was found in the truck, police said.
Calderon was booked into Sonoma County Jail and was being held Saturday evening on $5,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.