Petaluma High School graduate Greg Thomas has been honored as a Jonathan and Judy Hoff Scholar-Athlete of the Week at the University of California Berkeley.
The award notification noted that Thomas was “Recognized for taking ownership of his academic and athletic transition to the university with a regimented development plan, maximizing his accessible resources. Greg is a dedicated scholar and athlete who takes great pride in his individual growth within a team setting. In the short time that he has been on campus, he has established a role as an intellectual with high marks in the Urban Studies program and a true competitor on the field, securing a starting position as the team place kicker going into the 2018 season. His unique journey and consistent work ethic are exemplary.”
Thomas led Cal in scoring last season, connecting on 32 of 32 extra-point tries and hitting 12 of 17 field goal attempts. He led the Bears in scoring with 68 points.