15 lovely Valentine’s Day events across Sonoma County

If you’re getting tired of the cliche roses and box of chocolates for Valentine’s Day, why not treat your sweetheart to an amorous Sonoma County experience (filled with fine wine and eclectic cuisine, of course)?

Check out some of what Wine Country has in store this Valentine’s week.

Valentine’s Day at the Ranch House, Santa Rosa

Benovia Winery is opening up their cozy Ranch House – and hearts – to all local lovebirds for a weekend filled with wine, truffles and poetry. Reserve a Valentine’s wine tasting for two, with chocolate truffles paired with Benovia’s new releases. Guests will also receive roses and an original poem. The Valentine Tasting event lasts from Feb. 14-17, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and costs $40 per person; however, the tasting fee will be waived with a purchase of two bottles of wine. For more information, click here.

West Wines Valentine’s Celebration, Healdsburg

Get ready for a romantic West Wines Valentine’s weekend where you and your sweetheart can enjoy a complimentary tasting of their traditional sparkling Seafoam champagne and their delicious dessert wine, Late Harvest Viognier, paired with chocolate-covered strawberries and other sweet treats. Don’t forget to pick up a bottle of special-priced wine on your complimentary visit to West Wines on Feb. 14-17 at 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, click here.

Love is in the Air, Healdsburg

Whisk your loved one away to the picturesque Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery in Dry Creek Valley for a dreamy wine and food pairing this Valentine’s weekend. For $35 per person, guests will be treated to three of their fine wines paired with delectable bites. No reservations are required for this event, which extends from Feb. 14-17 at 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, click here.

Valentine’s Day Dinner at Timber Cove, Jenner

Take a trip to the coast and enjoy a delectable five-course meal at Timber Cove Resort and Coast Kitchen from 5-9:30 p.m. on Feb. 14. The pre-fixed menu consists of fresh divine foods, such as Hamachi crudo, house made ravioli, grilled swordfish and chocolate fondue for two. A carefully curated wine pairing is optional for this seaside Valentine’s dinner at $80 per person. For more information, click here.

Dine Your Valentine in Wine Country, Geyserville

Reserve a romantic night at Geyserville Inn and Grille for a Wine Country-inspired four-course meal prepared by executive chef Andres Rodriguez. For $75, guests can enjoy a lobster bisque topped with crème fraiche, a cucumber bouquet salad, a steak and lobster dinner, and a decadent lava cake served with espresso whipped cream and a glass of complimentary champagne. The Feb. 14 dinner will be from 5-9 p.m. For more information, click here.

Valentine’s Day Pop-up for Singles, Healdsburg

Can’t find a date or just prefer to kick it single? Healdsburg’s Dragonfly Floral School has a fun Valentine’s evening in store for you. With space limited to just 18 participants, tickets cost $125 and includes wine tastings from Ferrari Carano and workshops on how to build a cheese and chocolate platter and how to create a seasonal floral centerpiece. The event runs from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Feb. 14. For more information, click here.

Red Car Wine Valentine’s Day Sip and Spin, Sebastopol

If you’ve ever fantasized about the pottery-making scene in Ghost, then Barlow Clay and Red Car Wine have a special surprise for you and your sweetheart. A Barlow Clay instructor will teach a 2.5-hour pottery session guiding couples through the process of making mugs and magnets by hand. The $85 one-time session will be from 6-8:30 p.m. on Feb. 14. For more information, click here.