s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

15 lovely Valentine’s Day events across Sonoma County

MACI MARTELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | February 13, 2019, 8:51AM
| Updated 3 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

If you’re getting tired of the cliche roses and box of chocolates for Valentine’s Day, why not treat your sweetheart to an amorous Sonoma County experience (filled with fine wine and eclectic cuisine, of course)?

Check out some of what Wine Country has in store this Valentine’s week.

Valentine’s Day at the Ranch House, Santa Rosa

Benovia Winery is opening up their cozy Ranch House – and hearts – to all local lovebirds for a weekend filled with wine, truffles and poetry. Reserve a Valentine’s wine tasting for two, with chocolate truffles paired with Benovia’s new releases. Guests will also receive roses and an original poem. The Valentine Tasting event lasts from Feb. 14-17, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and costs $40 per person; however, the tasting fee will be waived with a purchase of two bottles of wine. For more information, click here.

West Wines Valentine’s Celebration, Healdsburg

Get ready for a romantic West Wines Valentine’s weekend where you and your sweetheart can enjoy a complimentary tasting of their traditional sparkling Seafoam champagne and their delicious dessert wine, Late Harvest Viognier, paired with chocolate-covered strawberries and other sweet treats. Don’t forget to pick up a bottle of special-priced wine on your complimentary visit to West Wines on Feb. 14-17 at 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, click here.

Love is in the Air, Healdsburg

Whisk your loved one away to the picturesque Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery in Dry Creek Valley for a dreamy wine and food pairing this Valentine’s weekend. For $35 per person, guests will be treated to three of their fine wines paired with delectable bites. No reservations are required for this event, which extends from Feb. 14-17 at 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, click here.

Valentine’s Day Dinner at Timber Cove, Jenner

Take a trip to the coast and enjoy a delectable five-course meal at Timber Cove Resort and Coast Kitchen from 5-9:30 p.m. on Feb. 14. The pre-fixed menu consists of fresh divine foods, such as Hamachi crudo, house made ravioli, grilled swordfish and chocolate fondue for two. A carefully curated wine pairing is optional for this seaside Valentine’s dinner at $80 per person. For more information, click here.

Dine Your Valentine in Wine Country, Geyserville

Reserve a romantic night at Geyserville Inn and Grille for a Wine Country-inspired four-course meal prepared by executive chef Andres Rodriguez. For $75, guests can enjoy a lobster bisque topped with crème fraiche, a cucumber bouquet salad, a steak and lobster dinner, and a decadent lava cake served with espresso whipped cream and a glass of complimentary champagne. The Feb. 14 dinner will be from 5-9 p.m. For more information, click here.

Valentine’s Day Pop-up for Singles, Healdsburg

Can’t find a date or just prefer to kick it single? Healdsburg’s Dragonfly Floral School has a fun Valentine’s evening in store for you. With space limited to just 18 participants, tickets cost $125 and includes wine tastings from Ferrari Carano and workshops on how to build a cheese and chocolate platter and how to create a seasonal floral centerpiece. The event runs from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Feb. 14. For more information, click here.

Red Car Wine Valentine’s Day Sip and Spin, Sebastopol

If you’ve ever fantasized about the pottery-making scene in Ghost, then Barlow Clay and Red Car Wine have a special surprise for you and your sweetheart. A Barlow Clay instructor will teach a 2.5-hour pottery session guiding couples through the process of making mugs and magnets by hand. The $85 one-time session will be from 6-8:30 p.m. on Feb. 14. For more information, click here.

Most Popular Stories
Petaluma roads closed due to flooding
The ‘true’ story behind Valentine’s Day
Major fixes for addressing traffic, sea level rise on Highway 37 identified
Rain, gusting wind on their way for Sonoma County
Sonoma County gets low grade for housing affordability in real estate report

Valentine’s Partner Yoga, Thai Massage, and Sound Healing, Sebastopol

Need some couple’s relaxation this Valentine’s Day? The Devi Yoga Center welcomes you to an evening of gentle partner yoga and Thai massage set to serene sounds of live gongs and crystal singing bowls. The calming event is from 6:30-8 p.m. on Feb. 14 and costs $35 (or a sliding-scale is available on request for those unable to afford the tickets). For more information, click here.

Valentine’s Day Port & Brownie Pairing, Healdsburg

Enjoy free brownies and dessert wine with your Valentine. Mill Creek Vineyards and Winery is celebrating Valentine’s Day all weekend with a complimentary port and brownie pairing, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Feb. 14-18. For more information, click here.

Valentine’s Day Couples Night Out, Windsor

Spend this Friday night at the splendid Notre Vue Estate Winery for a Valentine’s wine and food tasting. Sip and savor Estate wines and dine on Epicurean Escape bites and Mustache Baked Goods festive desserts for $60. The event runs 6-9 p.m. on Feb. 15. For more information, click here.

Valentine’s Weekend Wild Mushroom Bisque and Chocolate Bite Special, Healdsburg

Make a reservation for a weekend Valentine’s date at Family Wineries Dry Creek, where you’ll be treated to a savory wild mushroom bisque and a sweet chocolate bite special for just $10. A $20 tasting will be waived with the purchase of a wine. This event will run 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 16-17. For more information, click here.

Valentine’s Day Rumble in the Jungle, Santa Rosa

Get in touch with your animalistic side this Valentine’s weekend and join Safari West for their 18th annual Wild Jungle Love Party. Starting at 11:30 a.m. and ending at 5:30 p.m., Feb. 16-17, attendees will be greeted with a beverage service and oyster bar followed by a “love bites meal” and guilty pleasure desserts. After the delectable treats, guests will join the amour celebration to discuss animal courtship and ecological contraception. The event ends with a “safari sex tour” where guests will learn about the mating habits of the preserve’s Serengeti animals, including giraffes, gazelles, zebras, warthogs and cheetahs. This is an adults-only event and costs $165 per person. For more information, click here.

Valentine Wine & Food Pairing in the Cave, Healdsburg

Dine among the wine in Simoncini Vineyards’ wine cave this Valentine’s weekend, starting at noon on Feb. 16. Chef Deirdre Francis and winemaker Dan Cuzzi designed a six-course menu consisting of various wines and scrumptious bites, such as salmon-topped brioche crostini and bittersweet chocolate cake, for guests to savor in their enchanting wine cave. This 21-and-over pairing, available by appointment, is $95 per person or $75 for wine club members. For more information, click here.

Michel-Schlumberger Dinner, Healdsburg

Impress your date this Valentine’s weekend with stunning views of Dry Creek Valley at the scenic Michel-Schlumberger Wine Estate for an exquisite dinner. For $100, or $80 for wine club members, guests can enjoy an assortment of hors d’oeuvres followed by a lavish three-course meal paired with fine wines, set in a transformed barrel room. The dinner will be from 5-9 p.m. on Feb. 16. For more information, click here.

Valentine’s She’z Moto Camp, Petaluma

Ladies, if you want to take a break from the gushy galore of Valentine’s Day (and from men), attend the Annual Valentine’s She’z Moto Camp and learn how to ride an off-road motorcycle with the girls. Run by professional motorcycle racer Shelina Moreda, She’z Moto Camp is an all-female motorcycle skills school with the goal to build confidence in women through motorcycling. This special Valentine’s motocamp, Feb. 22-24, costs $535 and includes personalized training from expert coaches and ends with a certification of completion. The camp is open to riders 16 and over of any skill level.

Most Popular Stories
Petaluma roads closed due to flooding
The ‘true’ story behind Valentine’s Day
Sonoma County gets low grade for housing affordability in real estate report
Major fixes for addressing traffic, sea level rise on Highway 37 identified
15 lovely Valentine’s Day events across Sonoma County
What’s happening in Petaluma schools
Casa girls lose to Ukiah in NCS first round
Baseball Gauchos have talent and numbers, but lack experience