Petaluma roads closed due to flooding

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | February 13, 2019, 8:55AM
Updated 16 minutes ago.
Update: Petaluma police have closed Stony Point Road between Petaluma Boulevard North and Pepper Road due to flooding. Police advise motorists to not attempt to drive or travel through flooded areas.

Police also advised caution on Lakeville Highway, reporting that there is minor roadway flooding, a traffic collision being investigated and roadway hazards due to the wind near Pineview Avenue. Motorist are asked to slow down, make sure to use headlights and windshield wipers.

Two Rock Elementary School west of Petaluma was closing early due to flooding on area roadways.

Overnight heavy rainfall — more than 3 inches in several areas of Sonoma County — resulted in numerous flooded roadways and mudslides throughout the county, trapped vehicles and a stepped‑up flood warning from the National Weather Service for Wednesday morning.

The new flood warning for urban areas and streams and creeks is set through 9:45 a.m. The agency also has issued a flash flood watch and wind advisory until 10 a.m. Thursday.

Roadway flooding and some falling rocks and mudslides cropped up during the night in several areas.

Highway 1 from Jenner north had multiple mudslides and Windsor and Rincon Valley firefighters were called to Eastside Road at Riverfront Park for a water rescue after a driver got stuck in flood waters.

There were so many flooded sections of roadway in some areas that firefighters reported having difficulty getting around.

Slides were a major issue on the north coast, with as many as five reported on Highway 1 between Jenner north to Muniz Ranch Road, said Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman.

“Chasing rock slides and mud slides,” Baxman said of the busy morning. “There’s a lot of water in the road too, everywhere water.”

CHP Sgt. Al Capurro said CHP officers were busy with numerous calls, many regarding roads blocked by water.

“Massive, numerous floods and road closures. Just a bunch of closures due to flooding,” said Capurro, who was driving on Skillman Lane west of Petaluma and found standing water in his way. “We have several locations with cars stuck in the water. None are occupied right now,” Capurro said.

While minor flooding was prevalent, no major issues were reported during the night, according to Redcom emergency dispatchers. The rainfall slowed the commute but crashes weren’t much an issue before 8 a.m.

While the downpour tapered off in areas after 8 a.m., overnight steady, heavy rainfall added up.

Initial rainfall totals included more than an inch in downtown Santa Rosa.

Impressive rainfall totals ranged from 1 inch or more in central, eastern and southern Sonoma County, but many areas had well over 2 inches, including Windsor, Healdsburg, Geyserville, Sebastopol and Occidental, according to local weather watchers for the National Weather Service.

Other reports included 3.43 inches in Cazadero, 3.59 inches in Bodega Bay and 3.55 inches in Occidental.

Rain is expected to fall much of Wednesday, getting heavier and windier during the night and continue into Thursday. High winds were expected later in the day but early Wednesday weren’t a factor in the storm.

Russian River calculations indicated water levels could hit flood stage of 32 feet in Guerneville by Thursday night and then rise over by a few feet, causing minor flooding in town.

PG&E early Wednesday reported two small outages, 221 customers in Jenner and 241 in the Occidental area.

Check back for updates.

