Petaluma activists gear up for ‘climate emergency’

We’ve seen what climate change looks like. Ferocious hurricanes, increasingly deadly wildfires, droughts, floods and snowstorms are all linked to climate change that a majority of scientists believe is caused by humans.

Now, we’ve seen what climate change solutions look like — community gatherings like the one last week in Petaluma to talk about actions at the individual and local level.

In the wake of inaction nationally, advocates are convening at the grassroots level to begin what they see as an urgent process of reversing global climate change by reducing carbon emissions in the atmosphere and sequestering it terrestrially.

About 100 people gathered at Petaluma’s Bank Hub Feb. 13 to discuss “Drawdown,” an anthology of global warming solutions edited by Bay Area environmental activist Paul Hawken.

Pete Gang, a local architect and climate advocate, said individuals need to take steps because politicians are not moving fast enough.

“We are in a climate emergency,” he said. “There is a big gap between what needs to be done to address it, and the political will, which seems to be lagging far behind.”

President Trump, who has denied the existence of human-caused climate change, has signaled the U.S. intention to pull out of the landmark Paris Climate Accord. A Green New Deal bill introduced in the Democratic-controlled House stands little chance of passing the Republican-controlled Senate.

Meanwhile, NASA reported this month that last year was the fourth-hottest year ever recorded, and the past five years have been the five warmest years in the modern record. The report said that the warming has been driven in large part by increased greenhouse gas emissions caused by human activities.

Gang said advocates are talking with Petaluma officials about passing a climate emergency resolution, which cities like Oakland and Berkeley have done, to set clear targets for reducing emissions.

City Councilwoman D’Lynda Fischer, who has made climate change her top issue, attended the forum and said in an interview that the city has a role to play in leading on climate solutions. She said the city, through its zoning policy, can strive to create communities near transit hubs that encourage residents to walk or bike.

“I think it is the most important issue facing our city and humanity,” she said. “I feel very passionate about that.”

The climate forum, which was sponsored by the local chapter of the Pachamama Alliance and Aqus Cafe, delved into some of the 100 solutions to climate change offered in “Drawdown.” The aim of the book is to reverse climate change by compelling humanity to produce fewer carbon emissions than are reabsorbed or “drawn down” by plants through photosynthesis.

In a video message, Hawken said even most current solutions only slow down the impact of climate change, which he compared to driving toward a cliff in slow motion.

“If you’re going the wrong way, you need to turn around,” he said. “You can’t have draw down unless you bring carbon back home.”

The top solutions listed in the book include better refrigeration techniques, harnessing more wind power, reducing food waste, switching to plant-based diets and better family planning with more education for girls. According to the book, it would cost $129 trillion to implement all of the solutions globally, but it would save $78 trillion over 30 years.