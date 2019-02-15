Petaluma traffic was slowed Thursday afternoon in the area of East Washington Street and North McDowell Boulevard after an unidentified man drove his pickup truck off the road into a culvert, Petaluma police said.
The man suffered a medical emergency, causing him to lose control of his truck and run off the road, smashing through a fence and coming to a stop on the side of the culvert, Petaluma police traffic Sgt. Jeremy Walsh said.
Traffic was slowed as authorities worked to remove a large chunk of the fence near where the truck had come to a stop, in order to allow a tow truck to remove the vehicle, Walsh said.
Police do not think drugs or alcohol were involved in the accident, Walsh said. The man was “conscious, alert and talking,” but he complained of pain and was transported to the hospital, he said.
The crash was not related to Thursday’s storm, Walsh said, as it was not raining at the time of the wreck and there was no indication the truck had hydroplaned.