Oakland diocese names 45 priests accused of sexual abuse

OAKLAND — In a move aimed at reassuring parishioners amid renewed scrutiny of the Roman Catholic Church, the Diocese of Oakland named 45 priests Monday who had been credibly accused over the years of sexually abusing children within its bounds.

The Oakland diocese, which spans Alameda and Contra Costa counties, is the third in the Bay Area to take the extraordinary step, following similar moves by the Diocese of Santa Rosa in January and the Diocese of San Jose in October. Dioceses in Stockton and San Diego also have publicly named accused priests, and the Archdiocese of San Francisco, which once encompassed Oakland and San Jose, is considering doing so as well.

Bishop Michael Barber called the release an “Act of Contrition” in a Monday letter to parishioners.

“These are monstrous crimes, committed by priests who are supposed to model virtue and grace, not sin and harm,” Barber wrote. “My first reaction in seeing the list of names of priests who have abused, is one of deep shame. . I hope this will help bring healing to those who have suffered.”

The list includes 20 diocesan priests accused of abusing 174 children. It also includes three priests from other dioceses and 22 priests, deacons or brothers affiliated with religious orders like the Salesians and Franciscans who had worked within the Oakland diocese. Unlike the San Jose diocese, Oakland did not describe the allegations against the named clergy.

Victim advocates said five of those named had not been identified before — diocesan priests Thomas Duong Binh-Minh, Hilary Cooper, Patrick Finnegan and Daniel McLeod, plus Virendra Coutts, a member of the Salesians of Don Bosco religious order.

Others have been known for years, like Monsignor Vincent Breen, who was accused of molesting at least eight girls during his time at Fremont’s Holy Ghost parish, resulting in lawsuits and criminal investigations. He died in 1986.

Of the diocesan priests identified, just six are still alive. One, Ronald J. Lagasse, was excommunicated in 2008, and another, Stephen M. Kiesle, was laicized in 1987. Both are no longer affiliated with the diocese. Four others - Binh-Minh, Cooper, Jeffrey N. Acebo and Francisco Tarcisio Lanuevo - are still alive but removed from ministry since at least 2002 and directed to “lives of prayer and penance” with “minimal sustenance” from the diocese.

None of those still living was immediately available for comment.

Victim advocates said that while they applaud more disclosure, the diocese’s list fell short. They noted that websites like bishopaccountability.org and law firms that have represented abuse victims list more accused priests affiliated with the diocese, and said the diocese should have named these priests years ago.

“They knew most of this but they didn’t tell anybody,” said Dan McNevin of the Survivors Network for those Abused by Priests, or SNAP, who was molested as an altar boy by the Rev. James Clark, one of those named Monday, at Corpus Christi parish in Fremont. “They robbed families of 15 years of knowledge that would have allowed them a leg up on healing and finally getting some closure knowing what these men had done.”

Diocesan spokeswoman Helen Osman said that others may be using different criteria for determining credible accusations, but that anyone with information about priests not on the diocese’s list “should report to law enforcement and, if they are willing, contact the Diocese.”