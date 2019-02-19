Founder of Petaluma’s ‘Fabulous Women’ first inspired by Oprah

For Krista Gawronski, the call to service came in the form of a question. She and her sister Sandra Fetter had scored tickets to a conference at which their idol Oprah Winfrey was keynote speaker.

“What are you good at? How are you going to turn that into some service, some contribution back to the community,” the TV megastar challenged the crowd.

The question stayed with Gawronski. At the time she was parenting two small boys and managing a business, Mr. Pickles Sandwich Shop in Petaluma. But she was also yearning to find a higher purpose.

Two years passed before the answer emerged when she had occasion to rally around a neighbor in need. That small act of kindness inspired her to a form of grass-roots community fundraising that is as much about showing love and support to people in crisis as it is about financial giving. Whenever there is a need, Gawronski and her “Fabulous Women,” appear on the scene like a emergency response crew bearing food, hugs, good cheer and support for people in crisis, whether it is illness, loss or financial need.

“We really want to get people away from the idea that you have to have money to give,” said Gawronski, flashing a deeply dimpled smile that is a secret weapon of disarmament for anyone who might be considering saying no to The Fabulous Women. “It can be time. It can be a pair of socks or food from your pantry. It’s a collective coming together.”

In the nearly 10 years since The Fabulous Women have been sprinkling acts of kindness on the Sonoma County community, the group has raised some $400,000, mostly through small donations of $20 or less.

Gawronski is not one to grab credit. The acknowledgments in her new book, “Be Good: A Heart-Centered Journey,” in which she shares her prescription for a richer life through compassion and service and faith in something greater than oneself, go on for three pages.

But Gawronski emerged as the frontwoman, splark plug, instigator, idea woman, engine and central heart of a multitude of Fabulous Women productions. Those range from fundraisers for people going through health or financial crises or tragic loss, to public workshops aimed at raising awareness to important issues that affect everyday people. The group also issues small grants to individuals in need and stages community gatherings like Petaluma’s annual Festival of Trees, a warmhearted free holiday event at the Hotel Petaluma that looks like it could have been lifted out of a Hallmark Christmas movie, complete with fake snow.

For her years of grassroots service, Gawronski was chosen to receive the first North Bay Community Spirit Award. A joint project of The Press Democrat (Sonoma Media Investments) and Comcast, the awards honors everyday heroes, people whose good deeds or community service, are hands on, and go above and beyond normal volunteering. Community Spirit puts a spotlight on people who come up with creative solutions to community problems and go all-in for a cause with a leadership style that inspires others to step up as well.

Gawronski, who draws from a seemingly bottomless well of energy and compassion, embodies that type of giving. Beyond her own good goods, she has made it her mission to inspire other to also “use their gifts for service.”