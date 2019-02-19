s
Founder of Petaluma’s ‘Fabulous Women’ first inspired by Oprah

MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | February 19, 2019, 9:13AM
February 19, 2019
For Krista Gawronski, the call to service came in the form of a question. She and her sister Sandra Fetter had scored tickets to a conference at which their idol Oprah Winfrey was keynote speaker.

“What are you good at? How are you going to turn that into some service, some contribution back to the community,” the TV megastar challenged the crowd.

The question stayed with Gawronski. At the time she was parenting two small boys and managing a business, Mr. Pickles Sandwich Shop in Petaluma. But she was also yearning to find a higher purpose.

Two years passed before the answer emerged when she had occasion to rally around a neighbor in need. That small act of kindness inspired her to a form of grass-roots community fundraising that is as much about showing love and support to people in crisis as it is about financial giving. Whenever there is a need, Gawronski and her “Fabulous Women,” appear on the scene like a emergency response crew bearing food, hugs, good cheer and support for people in crisis, whether it is illness, loss or financial need.

“We really want to get people away from the idea that you have to have money to give,” said Gawronski, flashing a deeply dimpled smile that is a secret weapon of disarmament for anyone who might be considering saying no to The Fabulous Women. “It can be time. It can be a pair of socks or food from your pantry. It’s a collective coming together.”

In the nearly 10 years since The Fabulous Women have been sprinkling acts of kindness on the Sonoma County community, the group has raised some $400,000, mostly through small donations of $20 or less.

Gawronski is not one to grab credit. The acknowledgments in her new book, “Be Good: A Heart-Centered Journey,” in which she shares her prescription for a richer life through compassion and service and faith in something greater than oneself, go on for three pages.

But Gawronski emerged as the frontwoman, splark plug, instigator, idea woman, engine and central heart of a multitude of Fabulous Women productions. Those range from fundraisers for people going through health or financial crises or tragic loss, to public workshops aimed at raising awareness to important issues that affect everyday people. The group also issues small grants to individuals in need and stages community gatherings like Petaluma’s annual Festival of Trees, a warmhearted free holiday event at the Hotel Petaluma that looks like it could have been lifted out of a Hallmark Christmas movie, complete with fake snow.

For her years of grassroots service, Gawronski was chosen to receive the first North Bay Community Spirit Award. A joint project of The Press Democrat (Sonoma Media Investments) and Comcast, the awards honors everyday heroes, people whose good deeds or community service, are hands on, and go above and beyond normal volunteering. Community Spirit puts a spotlight on people who come up with creative solutions to community problems and go all-in for a cause with a leadership style that inspires others to step up as well.

Gawronski, who draws from a seemingly bottomless well of energy and compassion, embodies that type of giving. Beyond her own good goods, she has made it her mission to inspire other to also “use their gifts for service.”

Through The Fabulous Women, which she co-founded with her sister Sandra Fetter, Gawronski created a model for a populist style of community giving that can be undertaken at any level. The events never charge admission. Food is potluck or donated. Money is raised through silent auctions, raffles and passing the can donations. People are asked to give only what they can or feel compelled to give. And yet, in the 13 years that The Fabulous Women have been drawing the community together in acts of kindness, they have raised some $400,000 for a multitude of people and causes, most through small $20 donations.

“Not everybody can write the thousand dollar check,” said Gawronski. “When I look at these big fundraisers for different groups, I understand. They are raising money for good causes. But it might cost $200 to attend an event. Most people don’t have that. They really don’t. That almost gives people permission to sit it out.”

The model for the organization came about by happenstance. One of Gawronski’s neighbors, a young British mother of two, was suddenly widowed when her husband died freakishly of a staph infection. He was in England and she was alone in a new country with a newborn and no family, income or a way to get home.

Gawronski invited a group of friends, neighbors and loyal customers over to her east Petaluma house for potluck, then put a paint can in the middle of her living room floor and challenged everybody to consider what they’d spend on a night out with friends and place that amount in the can. After everyone went home she picked up the can in astonishment. It was covered with caring messages and crammed with $1,000 all given by people of modest means.

Gawronski and her sister, an attorney, were blown away by the generosity and knew they had hit upon a formula for harnessing that power of human compassion to make a difference. The result was The Fabulous Women. The non-profit has a board of directors but no membership dues or regular meetings or forms to fill out. Members are their 2,500 Facebook followers and whoever else shows up to help, donate or lend support to their causes and events.

“It’s always been come when you can and give whatever you feel inspired to give,” Gawronski said. “Somehow it always works out, because at the end of an event always we’re better ff than we were. “

When a tragedy goes down in the community the women mobilize.

In September they gathered for “An Evening for Courtney,” complete with an oyster bar, to raise money and show support for Courtney Whalen, a young mom with stage 3 throat cancer. In April they held a small, in-home gathering for a young special education teacher from Petaluma with diabetes that raised several thousand dollars to help her buy insulin.

Name any publicly reported tragedy and the Women, with Gawronski leading the charge, were likely to rush to help. More than 800 people turned out for Ling Murray, whose 2-year-old daughter was killed in a crosswalk in Rohnert Park by a teenage driver. When Kim Baucom, a popular Petaluma teacher, mother of four, and member of The Fabulous Women was gunned down by her estranged husband they held a Domestic Violence Awareness Day for the community. When 19-year-old Alyssa Byrne of Petaluma froze to death in the snow in Lake Tahoe they held an event for youth to spread the word about safety and watching out for each other. The “Colors of Courage” event raised awareness about childhood cancer and raised money to stock the closet at UCSF’s children’s unit with gifts for kids in treatment.

She said the group isn’t concerned about who showed up to events or how many — only that those who needed it were there and that at each event there is an educational piece, an inspirational piece and that money was raised to improve something in the community.

The Festival of Trees was launched to create something that was free and fun and appealed to people of all ages.

“We didn’t want to just be about doing heavy causes where people have a tragedy or sadness, said Gawronski. “We also wanted to bring to our community an occasion that is fun and wholesome and free and gives people the opportunity to get into the spirit of giving.”

Her base of operations is frequently behind the counter at Mr. Pickles, a gathering spot whose walls are like a community scrapbook of photos and memorabilia and clippings, many of them related to local sports. The Gawronskis, including her husband, Paul, a world class stock car racer, and sons Frank, 20, and Vince, 16, are all deep into sports.

Gawronski is now looking to expand her charity work to a bigger stage. In the last year she reluctantly stepped down from the role of president to pursue a new mission as a writer and inspirational speaker with a similar message of helping others find their higher purpose and to be agents for kindness.

“She’s my firecracker friend, my person who can spread light and joy mo matter what the circumstance. She can always see the silver lining and she can get people to rally,” said Melissa Becker, the principal at Petaluma’s Meadow School who replaced Gawronski at the helm of The Fabulous Women. “Krista can stand up at an event and it’s so authentic. That is her biggest strength. She’s not pretending. She’s 120 percent in to everything. She’ll work the hardest and be there the latest.”

Becker said she not only is good at coming up with ideas, but at carrying them out, something not everyone can do.

She recalls one night when the Women went on “ambush” in Petaluma. They created little booklets and filled them with gift cards and placed them on random dashboards and planter boxes throughout the town, with a message to pay it forward.

Gawronski wrestled for a long time over whether to step down to devote more time to her dream. She is inspired by a contemporary spirituality embodied in the writings of Marianne Williamson and Depok Chopra, that focuses on good works, kindness, gratitude and a kind of universal love that starts with self-love and radiants out from there.

She had worked so hard to nurture The Fabulous Women she didn’t want to abandon it. But in October 2017 she found herself on vacation in Italy when the community of Sonoma County caught on fire.

“It was “horrible” not being home to help, in her usual way. But she said she also had an epiphany. She saw from afar how many other people poured forth with love and support. She knew at that point that it wasn’t all on her to do everything.

“My message is that we can all be compassionate,” she said. “Love is infinite. It’s not about what you do or how much. It’s only that you do something.”

