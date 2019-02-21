New England beer invasion: Where to find these hazy brews in Petaluma

Once a trendy haze, New England-style IPAs seem to have found a new home as an influx of California brewers move the style from gimmick to official variety. New England IPAs, or NEIPAs for short, recently secured a spot on the official beer style guidelines of the Brewers Association, and the Beer Judging Certification Program has added supplemental materials for judging these East Coast-style homebrews.

Most beer lovers know West Coast IPAs with its abundance of Pacific Northwest hops that produce a piney bitterness, sometimes with caramel malt notes, and high clarity (think Sierra Nevada Pale Ale or Lagunitas IPA). East Coast IPAs came later and tend to tamp down the bitterness with fruity, citrussy hops, using yeast and hops added late in the brewing process to create the trademark haze. Vermont’s The Alchemist brewery is often credited with the style when its Heady Topper IPA introduced craft brew fans to a decidedly unapologetic cloudy beer with high citrus and tropical fruit notes. NEIPAs are known for juicy ales with a soft and full-bodied mouthfeel. They often look like an orange smoothie, frothy and sweeter than the West Coast versions.

Curious beer drinkers can sample and compare these brews locally at Jamison’s Roaring Donkey (146 Kentucky St.) from Feb. 18 through Mar. 1 daily during the East Coast vs. West Coast IPA challenge. The bar will offer tastes from locals like Cooperage, 3 Disciples, Old Possum, 101 North, Lagunitas, HenHouse, Old Caz, Fogbelt, Seismic and Barrel Brothers pitted against East Coast IPA rivals with hard-to-find NEIPAs on draft.

Freshness is key for the New England hazy, so few New England brewers export their crafts to Sonoma County. Thankfully, New England brewers pioneered the 16-ounce craft beer can, once thought to hide the off-appearance of a hazy, thick beer, making NEIPAs easier to find in mail order beer subscriptions and local bottle shops. In cans, look for the Trillium and Treehouse varieties.

For those curious to try the style, check out these local beers to find your hazy sweet spot:

At Jamison’s Roaring Donkey, sample Lagunitas Sour Pineapple (6.1 percent ABV), a citrus wonderland with yuzu juice offering a sweet, puckering tart finish. Also on tap, Elysian (Chicago) Space Dust (8.2 percent ABV) highlights Chinook, Citra and Amarillo hops, creating a fruit-forward sweetness with a bitter finish. Moylan’s (Novato) also comes on the scene with Haze Crazy IPA (5.8 percent ABV).

Taps (54 E. Washington St.) is our go-to for new varieties of NEIPA, and the taproom often gets three or four directly from East Coast brewing sources.

HenHouse Brewing (1333 N. McDowell Blvd.) features the unfiltered series Stoked, which is focused on single hop varietals like Citra or Mosaic. Phantom Time is also on tap, as well as available in 16-ounce cans at Willibees and Petaluma Market.

Brewsters (229 N Water St.) currently serves up Barrel Brothers (Windsor) Taking My Talents to New England, a 6.9 percent ABV IPA. Also try a milkshake IPA, which is an ale with lactose added during the brewing process to ramp up the smoothie mouthfeel. Brewers often add pureed fruit to enhance the fruit shake texture. We loved Barrel Brothers’ Milk Was a Bad Choice, a pink berry milkshake treat in the can we found at Willibees.

The Block (20 Grey St.) is pouring Heretic Brewing’s (Fairfield) Make America Juicy Again (6.5 percent ABV) featuring prominent Belma, Mosaic and Citra hops balanced with a tropical pineapple, mango and citrus flavors. Also try Ghost Town’s (Oakland) Coffin Juice (6.6% ABV).