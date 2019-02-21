On Feb. 17, 1911, famed aviator Fred Wiseman climbed into his cockpit, carrying three letters, a bag of groceries and a few copies of The Press Democrat. The short flight from Petaluma to Santa Rosa marked the world’s first recorded airmail delivery, and was sanctioned by the United States Postal Service. On Tuesday, students from around Petaluma were invited to celebrate this moment in history with the inaugural Wiseman-Cooke Day hosted by the Petaluma Fairgrounds. During the event, elementary-age students were invited to take part in a variety of STEM demonstrations focused on aviation and history. The day culminated with a paper airplane competition.
