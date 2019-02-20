12 Sonoma County schools are low performing, state says

Twelve Sonoma County schools made the state Department of Education’s list of lowest-performing schools, released quietly this month for the first time in four years.

Among the 12, half are continuation high schools — an alternative for students who may have poor attendance, drug problems or behavioral issues. Two public schools and three public charters also made the list, including Schaefer Charter School in Santa Rosa’s Coffey Park, a neighborhood in the process of rebuilding after the 2017 Tubbs fire leveled entire streets.

School officials said they aren’t surprised their campuses landed on the state list, but to keep morale high they’re moving forward, leaning on community support and social and emotional services for traumatized students.

“We knew that we lost a lot of instructional time due to the fires,” said Kathy Harris, Schaefer principal. “We don’t want the fires to define who we are, but we don’t want to ignore that it happened.”

The list of 781 lowest-performing schools was made public two weeks ago without mass notification or a news release. State officials said they released the list without much ado to avoid emphasizing negative labels.

“All schools and districts have strengths and challenges. Every school and district can improve,” said Scott Roark, a spokesman for the California Department of Education.

The state is required to identify the poor-performing schools under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.

Schools make this list based on English and math standardized test scores, suspension rates, chronic absenteeism and other indicators from the California School Dashboard. High schools with a graduation rate of less than 67 percent averaged over two years also are considered low performing.

At Schaefer, students took state standardized tests in math and English last April — six months after the 2017 wildfires. The tests were taken by third- through sixth-graders who didn’t have sufficient time to prepare, Harris said. Students had missed three weeks of class during the fires and then were split between three different campuses after their school closed for over two months as a result of air quality concerns from toxic debris cleanup from burned homesites in the surrounding neighborhood.

In the district, 133 students and 12 teachers lost their homes.

One third-grade teacher last year had a class of 22 students, 10 of whom had lost their homes. The teacher “was really focused on keeping her students together, emotionally” in the aftermath of the fires, Harris said.

“I know that testing was the bottom of the priority list last year,” Harris said.

However, Schaefer struggled with the tests before the fires. In 2018, 33 percent of Schaefer students who took the state tests met English standards and 21 percent met math standards, a few percentage points higher than the previous year.

Harris credits the improved English test scores to a writing program introduced three years ago, presented to K-6 students in a workshop format. Students impacted by the fires were able to therapeutically express their thoughts and emotion through writing.

“I’m expecting them to be much better (this year) because we’ve done so much work on curriculum and professional development,” said Harris, who became principal last summer and has made ample efforts to keep the school engaged with the community.

Dunbar Elementary, a Glen Ellen school impacted by the fires, also landed on the lowest- performing schools list. The 200-student campus closed for three weeks after the 2017 wildfires erupted.