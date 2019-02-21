A Napa County deputy shot and killed a man during a gunfire exchange Sunday night, sheriff’s officials said.
The 11 p.m. shooting happened on Henry Road, west of Napa. The man shot first, firing at the deputy from inside his car, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office said. His name wasn’t released as his family hadn’t been notified. He died at the scene.
The officer, Deputy Riley Jarecki, wasn’t injured, officials said. She was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.
Sheriff’s officials plan to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to share more details about the shooting.
A body camera worn by the deputy captured the shooting. It was being viewed by the county’s major crimes task force, which includes deputies, Napa police and the Napa County District Attorney’s Office.