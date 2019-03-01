Bikeshare coming to Sonoma County SMART stations

Sonoma County transportation planners are looking to solve a major conundrum that has potentially suppressed SMART ridership in the rail system’s first year — how do you get riders from the station to their final destination?

This so-called last mile question stymies nearly every transit system. For the Sonoma County Transportation Authority, the solution may be a new bikeshare program. The agency received an $800,000 grant from the Metropolitan Transportation Commission to launch a year-long bikeshare pilot program.

“There is a lot of interest in how people get to and from trains, and whether station parking is adequate,” said Dana Turrey, a transportation planner with SCTA. “We came up with bikeshare as a last mile solution.”

The agency is currently accepting proposals through March and will evaluate them in the spring, Turrey said. The format of the program will depend on the winning bid, but models in other cities include dock-based bikes, which are rented and returned to a fixed dock, and others that can be locked to any location and found using GPS.

“It’s really interesting. The technology changes constantly,” said Kathy Miller, a Petaluma city councilwoman and SCTA board member. “We’re trying to decide how we’re going to do it. I’m excited about it. We’ll do a roll out and see how it goes.”

The program will initially focus around SMART stations in Sonoma and Marin counties, Turrey said. In Petaluma, this would mean a passenger arriving at the downtown SMART station could pick up a public bike and ride it the last mile to a restaurant or concert in downtown. Other bikes could be stationed at the Petaluma Community Center for riders on the east side, according to the proposal, which calls for about 300 bikes system-wide.

If the pilot program is successful, it could be implemented permanently with government subsidies or sponsorship model, Turrey said. A bikeshare program in Healdsburg is sponsored by area hotels.

“We’d need to make sure it is well used,” she said. “We need to make sure it is getting people out of cars.”

The cost for the rider will also be determined by the bids. Some programs require riders to sign up for membership and pay by the month, while other systems charge per ride or mile. There has been early interest in Sonoma County’s program for bikeshare companies owned by Uber and Lyft, prominent rideshare companies.

While the SCTA and the Transportation Authority of Marin would run the program, cities and SMART would be partners. Having bikeshare locations around SMART stations compliments the commuter rail agency’s other cycle-friendly features. Trains can accommodate bike, and there is already bike parking at most SMART stations. Also, the agency is building a bike path that will run parallel to the eventual Cloverdale to Larkspur rail line.

Bringing the bikeshare to Petaluma would help get more people on bikes and make the SMART train more useful for visitors, said Bjorn Griepenburg, chair of the city’s pedestrian and bicycle advisory committee.

“It’s been a long time coming,” he said. “It will compliment existing transportation options really well, especially with the SMART system.”

Other Bay Area cities like San Francisco already have bikeshares, and Sonoma County can learn from their trials and errors in implementing the new system, Griepenburg said. A place like Petaluma doesn’t have the density to warrant docking systems, which tend to be more expensive, so the system here would likely allow riders to leave their bikes in any location, he said.