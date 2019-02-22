(1 of ) Everyone knows everyone: “People talk to each other on the streets, and cashiers and sales people take time to chat and to get to know regulars,” says Jude Morris, who moved to Petaluma from the Peninsula 10 years ago. (Robbi Pengelly | Index-Tribune)
(2 of ) People are happy here: “People smile so much,” says Torben Miller, who moved from Berkeley to Windsor in 2017. (Will Bucquoy | Press Democrat)
(3 of ) It has a small-town vibe: “You see the same people working the same jobs for long periods of time,” Robert Conover, a resident of Santa Rosa for six years, says. “I know my mail carrier by name.” (Alvin Jornada | Press Democrat)
(4 of ) Traffic is a pain: Traffic affects many Sonoma County residents. “Watch out for the Novato Narrows,” a notoriously backed up stretch of Highway 101, resident Torben Moller says. "You have to learn the ebbs and flows of 101 to make it to the inner Bay Area.” (John Burgess | Press Democrat)
(5 of ) Learn the traffic shortcuts—it will save you time: “Learn alternate routes, like the back country roads that connect, but can be twisty and winding,” Philip Snodgrass of Santa Rosa says, “If you don't mind driving those roads, it's easier than the main thoroughfares that tend to back up due to congestion.” (Beth Schlanker | Press Democrat)
(6 of ) Nature is outstanding: “You can walk through a redwood forest, hike beautiful hills, visit a picturesque beach, raft down a river, and bike past vineyards and farms,” Elizabeth Jack of Windsor says. “Nature really puts on a show here.” (Kent Porter | Press Democrat)
(7 of ) We have it all—forests, vineyards, lakes, rivers and ocean: “The countryside is extraordinarily beautiful with forests, vineyards, pastures, lakes and rivers,” Philip Snodgrass who lives in Santa Rosa, says. (Kent Porter | Press Democrat)
(8 of ) The Russian River is a gem: “We have the beauty of our countryside, we are so near the ocean and we have the Russian River to kayak, canoe or swim in.” Nancy Fitzpatrick, who has lived in Santa Rosa for over 40 years, said. (John Burgess | Press Democrat)
(9 of ) Magnificent rolling hills: “The rolling hills and blue sky are magnificent—the scenery seems heaven-sent.” Cloverdale resident Ruthie Kurpinsky says. She's lived in Sonoma County since 1975 . (Kent Porter | Press Democrat)
(10 of ) Expensive to rent: “Be ready for big rents,” Iris Woolis of Sonoma says. “It’s a very difficult place to raise a family given the exceptionally high cost of living,” says Daniel Sanchez, who relocated from Sonoma to Sacramento a few years ago. (Beth Schlanker | Press Democrat)
(11 of ) Expensive to buy a home: “There’s no such thing as affordable housing,” says Edward Kierklo, a Sonoma County resident from 2010 to 2018. The median price for a home in Sonoma County is around $640,000.(Robbi Pengelly | Index-Tribune)
(12 of ) The weather is terrific: Our readers are divided on whether the weather here is mild or extreme. Most respondents enjoy the climate. “The outdoor environment and the weather is terrific,” Santa Rosa resident Robert Conover said. (Alvin Jornada | Press Democrat)
(13 of ) Winters are wet: Santa Rosa averages roughly 30 inches of rain per year and has an average temperature of about 59 degrees, according to U.S. Climate Data. “The rain hits us first, so it’s wetter and colder than points south of us,” Petaluma resident Jude Morris says. (Kent Porter | Press Democrat)
(14 of ) Summers are hot: “It gets really, bloody hot in summer,” Windsor resident Torben Moller said. Charlie Smith, who relocated from San Francisco to Sonoma, was shocked by the weather difference. “We were unprepared for 116 degree days, freezing nights, and three inches of rain water in our backyard.” (Christopher Chung | Press Democrat)
(15 of ) Microclimates: “The weather will change if you travel more than 20 miles in any direction,” Rob Baum of Sebastopol said, “Dress accordingly.”
(16 of ) Amazing farmer's market. Elizabeth Jack of Windsor: “Farmer’s markets and produce stands are amazing here, making it easy to eat local.” (Crista Jeremaison | Press Democrat)
(17 of ) Incredible thriving restaurant scene: “There are great restaurants at half price of San Francisco,” former county resident Edward Kierklo says. (Alvin Jornada | Press Democrat)
(18 of ) Recreation opportunities abound: Edward Kierklo, who moved away from Sonoma County last year, said there is an, “Incredible variety of recreation for almost everyone.” (Darryl Bush | Press Democrat)
(19 of ) Lots of great but pricey festivals: “There are lots of festivals,” Robert Conover of Santa Rosa said. “Lots of great events, however, they are very pricey to attend,” Sonoma resident Iris Woolis said. (Darryl Bush | Press Democrat)
(20 of ) Pickleball is the social glue: “We have met and made friends of over 200 people, through pickleball.” Santa Rosan Kathy Kerst said. “Pickleball is an energizing social sport and a way to meet others in Sonoma County,” she advised. (Beth Schlanker | Press Democrat)
(21 of ) Amazing culture scene: “We have an excellent symphony and great theater groups,” longtime Santa Rosan Nancy Fitzpatrick said. (Will Bucquoy | Press Democrat)
(22 of ) Liberals outnumber conservatives: “The culture is very liberal,” Santa Rosa resident Robert Conover said. Democrats vastly outnumber Republicans in Sonoma County, as seen by 69 percent of voters voting for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in the last presidential election. (Alvin Jornada | The Press Democrat)
(23 of ) Hard to find like-minded conservatives: “There are a few conservatives in the county but finding such like-minded people can be a bit of a challenge,” Philip Snodgrass of Santa Rosa said. Some residents complained about high taxes. (Kent Porter | Press Democrat)
(24 of ) Hippie vibe is live and kicking: “The hippy vibe is alive and well in many pockets of Sonoma County.” Elizabeth Jack of Windsor said. (Will Bucquoy | Press Democrat)
(25 of ) There’s a fair amount of homeless people: “Homelessness is a big problem; it is everywhere,” Elizabeth Jack of Windsor said. A federal report from last year said there are 2,657 homeless adults in Sonoma County “Expanding city borders and increased living costs have fueled the rise of homelessness and hard drug abuse in Santa Rosa,” Sebastopol native Noa Chenoa said. (John Burgess | Press Democrat)
(26 of ) It’s a tourist destination: All of the positive features of Sonoma County draw tourists, which has benefits and drawbacks. Tourists contribute to traffic and crowding, but readers also noted the abundance of hospitality jobs created by the industry. (Christopher Chung | Press Democrat)
(27 of ) Great staycation opportunities: “Great little cities with individual character, so there’s plenty of opportunities to be a tourist in my own county.” Jude Morris, from Petaluma, says. (Kent Porter | Press Democrat)
(28 of ) It's the best place on Earth!: “Even if I won the lottery and could buy the house of my dreams anywhere, I would choose Sonoma County,” Jude Morris of Petaluma said. (John Burgess | Press Democrat)