Petaluma heirs re-release dad’s amazing aerial photo book, ‘Above San Francisco’

Davis said her father was determined to live to 100. And although he fell short of his goal, he wrung the most out of every minute.

“It was way more than a business venture. It was a love affair,” she said. “It took him many years to get to that place. He was one of those fortunate people who never had to retire. And he was delighted that Nina and Chris wanted to take the mantle and keep it going.”

Now people are more accustomed to aerial views thanks to drones and Google Earth. But at the time, his photography was revolutionary. He learned over thousands of aerial trips, how to read the skies.

“He captured the fog so well,” Chris Gruener said. “He knew it by heart. He knew when the golden light appears and the fog blankets the sky. After photographing it for 45 years, he had it down to a science.”

In his later years he began losing his vision to macular degeneration. He didn’t let it ground him. He continued to fly and photograph, drawing on memory and his deep knowledge of the Bay Area weather and skies. He got new business cards that rad, “Robert Cameron, World’s Oldest One-Eyed Aerial Photographer.”

“He had some peripheral vision. Even with the light, he could feel which side of his face the sun was on,” Nina Gruener said.

Larger negative

In the beginning Cameron used a Pentax 6X7 camera, a heavier, larger format single lens reflex. Rather than 35 mm film it used 120/220 film, which produced a larger negative for sharper images. He offset the vibrations of the helicopter by mounting the camera on a gyrostabilizer. He stayed current with technology. The Asahi-Pentax 6X7 was released in 1969. By the time of his death he had abandoned film for digital.

The distinguished British-born American journalist Alistair Cooke, in a forward to the 1975 edition of “Above San Francisco,” wrote, “Cameron is, so far as I know, the first person to exploit helicopter photography as a means of combining the large, but myopic, view of the map-maker and the geographer with the intimate view of a man on his rooftop.”

Going up several times a week for half a century, Cameron amassed a huge catalog of images.

“We have boxes and boxes of transparencies that were the originals. There were four previous editions of ‘Above San Francisco’ and each has a metal box assigned to it and cards that show what each page is,” Chris Gruener said. “We went through each book and chose images we thought we wanted. Then we’d go through the file and pull the transparencies out. Imagine a box from 1969; some of them might not have been stored properly every single day for the last 60 years. There was dusting and clean-up work. It was quite a beast of a project but worth it.”

In the 50th anniversary edition of “Above San Francisco,” the Grueners have included many photos of particular note to North Bay readers. In Marin, there’s Richardson Bay, the blue-roofed Marin Civic Center, San Quentin and the San Francisco Theological Seminary.

Then the pages move north to Sonoma County. A series of aerials show Sonoma Raceway — the old Sears Point — winding through brown hills. The change from 1975 to 2009 is profound. Cameron also takes you above Santa Rosa, and hovers over the Sonoma Plaza in 1965 and then again almost a quarter century later. He looks down on wineries, Glen Ellen and Jack London State Historic Park and the Tibetan stupas and temples of the Odiyan Retreat Center concealed in the mountains above Occidental.