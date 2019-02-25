Oscars 2019: See celebrities on the red carpet

s
LEANNE ITALIE
ASSOCIATED PRESS | February 25, 2019, 9:23AM
Updated 2 hours ago.
NEW YORK — Regina King brought Old Hollywood alive on the Oscar red carpet Sunday in a romantic white gown with a touch of sparkle and a long train, while Jennifer Lopez stunned in silver adorned with mirror shards and Lady Gaga sported one of the world’s largest yellow diamonds.

Constance Wu in sunshine yellow and Emilia Clarke in lavender looked every bit young ingenues.

King, nominated for “If Beale Street Could Talk,” paired her strapless ruched look with a white gold and diamond bracelet and pear-shaped diamond drop earrings from Chopard.

Gaga went for strapless black by Alexander McQueen, her platinum hair piled high. The center stone of her major necklace included the iconic Tiffany Diamond by Tiffany & Co., weighing in at 128.54 carats.

Audrey Hepburn last wore the center yellow stone in a necklace for a “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” publicity photo shoot. The stone was pulled from the Kimberley Mines of South Africa in 1877. Black opera gloves finished Gaga’s look.

Thank you, Carolina Herrera creative director Wes Gordon, for the queen-worthy pale gold custom look created for nominee Glenn Close. It was by far her standout look of the awards season, with a cape, hand-embroidery and glass bugle beads. It took 40 craftsman and 3 million beads.

And thank you, Billy Porter, for getting the fashion parade off to a fierce start in Los Angeles.

Often a fashion adventurer, the stage performer, singer and actor stood tall and proud in a bombshell velvet tuxedo gown created by Christian Siriano. There was a bow tie, ruffle-cuff white shirt and classic tuxedo jacket on top paired with a strapless full-skirted gown in inky black.

Nobody was more excited than Siriano himself. He tweeted the look as soon as Porter hit the carpet.

Speaking of fierce, Lopez and Brie Larson were both wearing silver dresses that could have doubled as armor, both with high necks. The Lopez look, by Tom Ford, must have weighed a ton and sported long sleeves, while Larson’s sparkler was sleeveless with a revealing side slit.

Lopez boyfriend Alex Rodriguez wasn’t bad himself, in an ivory Tom Ford Cocktail jacket.

Wu, a star of “Crazy Rich Asians,” wore a delicate pleated gown with fluttery asymmetrical sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. It was custom Versace. She pulled her hair back in a youthful high ponytail, which allowed her drop diamond earrings to shine.

Clarke, of “Game of Thrones” fame, went sparkly strapless in an asymmetrical neck design.

Spike Lee was a study in a hue of purple favored by the late music icon Prince, one of his heroes, from his billed cap to his round glasses to his suit. He was on Instagram over the weekend bubbling about the sneakers. Foot flash has been a trademark as he made his way through the awards circuit for his “BlacKkKlansman.”

Lee showed off “Hate” and “Love” rings worn by the late Bill Nunn as Radio Raheem in the director’s “Do the Right Thing.”

Yalitza Aparicio, who shined as Cleo in “Roma,” walked in a one-shoulder, mint green gown with an embellished overlay. She wore her long dark hair down in a middle part as she posed on the carpet in her princess look.

Laura Harrier, who was an activist in “BlacKkKlansman,” wore a stunner of a green and red jeweled choker with her sexy ice blue body hugger that sparkled on the carpet and included a high slit. It was bespoke Louis Vuitton done in organic crepe silk with glass bead and Swarovski crystal shard detailing.

Attending his first Oscar ceremony, “If Beale Street Could Talk” star Stephan James went for three pieces in red velvet, including a vest. He went for white for the feet.

Melissa McCarthy worked her white cape like a boss as she posed in a pant look, black from the waist down and plunging white and long-sleeved on top. It was a custom look by Brandon Maxwell. The wide-leg pants were crepe.

Linda Cardellini earned the That’s a Lot of Fabric Award in a fuchsia high-low look that was ruffled from shoulders to train.

In addition to a healthy dose of red looks (hello Jennifer Hudson), there was a contingent in pink, of a variety of shades. Kacey Musgraves, Helen Mirren (a reddish pink), Angela Bassett and Gemma Chan (in Valentino) wore various shades, Mirren playfully flaring her pleated gown in a statement diamond necklace.

Musgraves was tiered in a paler shade, including a busy riot of ruffles at the neck and shoulders. She had a blingy bauble attached to the waist.

KiKi Layne’s pink look had an interesting sculptural touch at the back originating from a large shoulder bow.

Necklaces that hung at the neck were aplenty, including one on Allison Janney featuring more than 59 carats of heart-shaped rubies and more than 67 carats of diamonds set in white gold from Chopard. Charlize Theron, sporting a new dark bob, went for one of Bulgari’s snake-like designs around her neck.

Rachel Weisz, in a cropped red latex T-shirt over a gown with 3D floral embellishment, chose to display her diamonds in a headband. The dress was Givenchy Haute Couture.

