Close to 500 students are expected to attend the third annual Synopsys-Sonoma County STEAM Showcase on Friday at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.

In this innovative event, students will showcase their work in the areas of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, also called STEAM. All work is centered around one of two themes: Stability and Change; and Unseen Possibilities.

The showcase is a marked departure from more traditional science events. Students will take turns showing their work, exploring the work of other students, and participating in hands-on science and maker activities. This year, almost 500 students from 20 public and private schools and 18 school districts are expected to attend.

The event has grown significantly since it debuted in 2016 with about 330 students participating.

The shift away from the traditional science fair approach to this new format has allowed for greater participation by students of different ages and learning abilities. This year, students from grades 3 through 12 are participating. Students from special education classes will participate alongside students from general education classes.

“One of my favorite things about the event is the great diversity of students who attend, and the fact that they all get to show what they learned,” said Anna Van Dordrecht, SCOE science coordinator and event manager for the STEAM Showcase.

Students participate either as individuals or in groups, creating projects that fit into one of four categories: a performance, a digital display, a 3-D display, or an interactive display. Their work will be reviewed by project evaluators who represent local businesses, nonprofits in the STEAM fields, educators and others.

There will be no winners or trophies — rather, anyone who scores at a certain level on the event rubric will receive a badge celebrating their achievement.

One-hundred-fifty projects will be on display. The projects are wide-ranging and attempt to address many pressing problems of our time, from climate change to homelessness. Some examples include:

• A presentation about climate change and what students can do about it

• Wind-driven sculptures

• A dance performance about the evolution of music

• A digital display of an unseen city of the future

• A raft you can grow food on during a flood

• A model for possible homeless shelters

To ensure student safety, the event is not open to the public.