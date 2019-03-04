An epic bike ride that takes cyclists on a tour of the hills of west Sonoma and Marin counties, the Tomales Bay shoreline and city streets of Petaluma is back for the 9th year.

Sponsored by the Petaluma Sunrise Rotary Foundation, the Sonoma County Backroad Challenge has become one of the premier events in a region known as a cycling destination.

“We’ve been doing it for quite awhile now,” said David Adams, publicity chairman for Sunrise Rotary. “Some of our members were into bicycling. We saw that (charity) golf tournaments were on the way out. People were golfed out.”

This year’s ride is May 18 and offers cyclists four different routes depending on skill level. All of the routes start and end in downtown Penngrove.

The most extreme route, the 100-mile century, takes riders out through Two Rock, Bloomfield, Valley Ford and Tomales, then follows Highway 1 along the bay to Point Reyes Station and Olema before turning back east toward Petaluma, entering the city on Skillman Lane and Corona Road.

The metric century ride, take in 65 miles along a similar route, but cuts east at Marshall. The 46-mile training ride goes out to Tomales and back, while the 36-mile half metric makes a loop out to Bloomfield and Two Rock before heading back to Penngrove.

There are five rest stops spread over the three courses, each with communications, food and water. Each rest stop will also have people and provisions for limited medical assistance and limited bicycle mechanical support. Gear drops are available at the first rest stop.

“I’ll be manning a rest stop,” Adams said. “We want to make sure people are well hydrated and safe.”

Prices range from $99 for the century ride to $69 for the half metric. The funds raised support local community service and international projects administered by the Rotary Club of Petaluma Sunrise.

Local projects include educational grants, meals for families in need, support for the elderly, funding for COTS, the Salvation Army and dictionaries for Petaluma third graders.

International projects focus on health, education and peace, including building classrooms in the Dominican Repubic. Last year’s event raised just over $30,000. This year’s sponsors are Bank of Marin and Ron Davison Construction.

“It funds us for the year,” Adams said.

The organization expects between 700 and 1,000 riders to participate, Adams said.

The day ends with a barbecue at Penngrove Park featuring live music and local beer.

“We’ve had challenges, but now it’s something we can pull off regularly because we know the plan,” Adams said. “It’s a great all day event.”

