Sonoma County’s computerized voting system set for test run next week

Some of Sonoma County’s new election ballot scanners Monday were sitting on four wooden folding tables, the kind used in community centers for banquets or bingo.

The machines, which replace 1980s ballot card readers, eventually will have a more dignified setting. For now, county elections officials say the focus is on getting ready for the first live use of the long-awaited computerized voting system that’s costing county taxpayers more than $3 million, said Deva Proto, the county’s elections chief.

The updated voting system will be used in a March 5 special election of the Palm Drive Health Care District. In that election, roughly 24,000 registered voters — of which 20,414 received mail ballots — in the district are being asked to approve or reject a Modesto company’s proposal to lease and potentially buy the old Palm Drive Hospital in Sebastopol.

The system replaces a decades-old ballot counting process that has shortcomings in a modern era when most people are used to instantaneous results and 80 percent of county residents cast their votes on ballots they mail in before Election Day. The old card readers are incapable of providing post-Election Day updates of the voting results before elections are certified up to a month later. Essentially, there were two results: an Election Day tally and the final certified results.

During the midterm elections in November, the lack of updates only fed the suspicion of voter irregularities.

In addition to being faster, the digital scanners will enable election workers to process mail-in ballots as they are received rather than starting to count those votes on Election Day and after that.

Also, county officials will be able to provide weekly updates of post-Election Day results before the tallies are certified within a month. This is something local residents have wanted for years.

The system includes large computer screens for election workers to examine ballots for irregularities, too.

If any are found, they can be edited on the ballot based on voter intent rather than having to create a duplicate ballot.

Although ballot counting and processing will be more efficient, people still will vote on paper ballots and election officials won’t release any voting results until after 8 p.m. Election Day.

The new ballot scanners, which are essentially high-end printer scanners, are connected to computer software that immediately counts votes.

“As they scan ballots, they’re tallying the votes,” said Gloria Colter, the county’s acting chief deputy registar.

Once the votes are tallied, the ballots are boxed and put away. In the past, the ballots were kept available until the election results were certified.

David Rabbit, president of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, said the county tried to select a reliable voting system, “in light of some national trust issues.” Supervisors set aside money over several years to pay for it.

The main benefits of the automated system is a reduction of “manual handling” of ballots and the ability to provide periodic updates, he said.

Last summer, the supervisors approved the more modern voting system, including supplies, equipment and implementation, with the stipulation that it not exceed $2.3 million. Proto, the county’s elections chief, said the total cost likely will be closer to $3.2 million, though $1.6 million of that will be offset by state money.

The Palm Drive Health Care District vote next week will give county officials a critical test run of the new elections process with a small number of voters.