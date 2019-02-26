‘Everywhere will get drenched’: Flood warning, mudslide worries due to storm

Another powerful storm that began pummeling the North Bay on Monday is expected to remain in Sonoma County into Thursday, bringing up to 15 inches in the region’s wettest areas, along with wind advisories and an overflowing Russian River.

In Santa Rosa, the tropical storm could dump 5 inches of rain. It’s expected to drench the region with more rainfall than the back‑to‑back storms in mid-February, dropping more than a foot of rain in the hills west of Healdsburg and pushing the Russian River almost 4 feet above its banks.

“This atmospheric river is aimed straight toward the North Bay. Everywhere will get drenched,” Carolina Walbrun, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Monterey, said Monday. “Our rivers will be overwhelmed, and we will see flooding issues throughout the North Bay.”

Sonoma County issued a flood warning Monday evening, advising residents that the Russian River is expected to hit flood stage, 32 feet, at 2:00 a.m. Wednesday before cresting at 38.6 feet Wednesday evening. Also, residents were advised to be wary of mudslides and flash floods. The county will open its emergency operations center at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday because of the flood and mudslide risk. The river should recede back within its banks Thursday afternoon, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Also, Monday evening the steady downpour and increasing winds led to difficult commutes. Drivers found some roads flooded. Green Valley Road in Graton and Valley Ford Freestone Road in Valley Ford were closed due to flooding. Up north in Mendocino County, a wreck on Northbound 101 south of Hopland Monday afternoon left one unidentified person dead and another in the hospital. It was not immediately clear if the crash was related to the storm. According to a CHP statement, a white Mercedes skidded into the path of a black Toyota “for unknown reasons.” The person killed was driving the Mercedes.

As of late Monday night, a handful of PG&E customers in the North Bay had lost power, according to the utility’s website. PG&E activated its emergency center in Santa Rosa to deal with any widespread outages caused by the storm.

A flood watch was set by the National Weather Service for noon Monday through late Wednesday night or early Thursday for the coastal North Bay, interior valleys and cities throughout Sonoma, Marin and Napa counties. A flood watch is a warning of potential flooding. Once flooding is underway, the alert shifts to a more serious flood warning.

Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman on Monday warned people living in areas closest to the Russian River that typically are among the first to flood to start moving their belongings from their homes. Less than two weeks ago, the river rose to almost 36 feet in Guerneville, causing minor flooding.

“We’re thinking the high water is going to be the same as last time or possibly a foot more, depending on the rain. We’re telling everyone right now to prepare for 36 feet,” Baxman said.

“What we’re recommending is anything that was moved in the last week’s high water, move it right now. Don’t wait until Wednesday,” he said. “If we get anywhere near the rain they say, we’re going to be right back where we were.”

At 36 feet, the lowest streets in Guerneville and Rio Nido flood, including Neeley Road, Drake Road, Lower Mill Street and Church Street.