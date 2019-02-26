s
‘Everywhere will get drenched’: Flood warning, mudslide worries due to storm

RANDI ROSSMANN AND ANDREW BEALE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | February 26, 2019, 8:53AM
| Updated 1 hour ago.
Another powerful storm that began pummeling the North Bay on Monday is expected to remain in Sonoma County into Thursday, bringing up to 15 inches in the region’s wettest areas, along with wind advisories and an overflowing Russian River.

In Santa Rosa, the tropical storm could dump 5 inches of rain. It’s expected to drench the region with more rainfall than the back‑to‑back storms in mid-February, dropping more than a foot of rain in the hills west of Healdsburg and pushing the Russian River almost 4 feet above its banks.

“This atmospheric river is aimed straight toward the North Bay. Everywhere will get drenched,” Carolina Walbrun, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Monterey, said Monday. “Our rivers will be overwhelmed, and we will see flooding issues throughout the North Bay.”

Sonoma County issued a flood warning Monday evening, advising residents that the Russian River is expected to hit flood stage, 32 feet, at 2:00 a.m. Wednesday before cresting at 38.6 feet Wednesday evening. Also, residents were advised to be wary of mudslides and flash floods. The county will open its emergency operations center at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday because of the flood and mudslide risk. The river should recede back within its banks Thursday afternoon, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Also, Monday evening the steady downpour and increasing winds led to difficult commutes. Drivers found some roads flooded. Green Valley Road in Graton and Valley Ford Freestone Road in Valley Ford were closed due to flooding. Up north in Mendocino County, a wreck on Northbound 101 south of Hopland Monday afternoon left one unidentified person dead and another in the hospital. It was not immediately clear if the crash was related to the storm. According to a CHP statement, a white Mercedes skidded into the path of a black Toyota “for unknown reasons.” The person killed was driving the Mercedes.

As of late Monday night, a handful of PG&E customers in the North Bay had lost power, according to the utility’s website. PG&E activated its emergency center in Santa Rosa to deal with any widespread outages caused by the storm.

A flood watch was set by the National Weather Service for noon Monday through late Wednesday night or early Thursday for the coastal North Bay, interior valleys and cities throughout Sonoma, Marin and Napa counties. A flood watch is a warning of potential flooding. Once flooding is underway, the alert shifts to a more serious flood warning.

Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman on Monday warned people living in areas closest to the Russian River that typically are among the first to flood to start moving their belongings from their homes. Less than two weeks ago, the river rose to almost 36 feet in Guerneville, causing minor flooding.

“We’re thinking the high water is going to be the same as last time or possibly a foot more, depending on the rain. We’re telling everyone right now to prepare for 36 feet,” Baxman said.

“What we’re recommending is anything that was moved in the last week’s high water, move it right now. Don’t wait until Wednesday,” he said. “If we get anywhere near the rain they say, we’re going to be right back where we were.”

At 36 feet, the lowest streets in Guerneville and Rio Nido flood, including Neeley Road, Drake Road, Lower Mill Street and Church Street.

“If we hit 36 we’re going to be good — 38, we’re closing major roads,” the veteran fire chief said.

In addition to the heavy rainfall and river levels, officials worry about mudslides and falling trees. Two fir trees fell Monday into a house in the 18000 block of Highway 116 North in Guerneville, taking out the porch and part of the roof, but there were no injuries, Baxman said.

In the early afternoon, as Baxman and others cut away a tree that fell across Cazadero Highway near the Austin Creek crossing, another tree fell nearby — indicating significant ground saturation, he said.

“It’s just crazy out there because everything is so wet,” Baxman said. “If we get the wind they say we’re going to get, expect a lot of debris down. Lots of trees and a lot of mudslides.”

The storm will bring southerly winds from 20 mph to 30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph, with the strongest winds along the coast and in the hills above 1,000 feet.

“We’re really trying to urge the public to be careful with downed power lines and trees and expect scattered power outages,” meteorologist Walbrun said.

Both January and February have been more wet than dry, as a series of atmospheric river events dropped substantial amounts of rain on the region.

“This week’s storm should move most of California out of drought status,” Walbrun said.

“This has been very unusual. We’ve pretty much have had rain the whole time,” she added. “Last weekend was the first dry weekend in awhile.”

So far in February, Santa Rosa has gotten just over 10 inches of rain, bringing the total this year to 28 inches. As of 8:30 p.m., the city experienced nearly two inches in the last 24 hours. Venado, the wettest spot in the county, saw a little over five inches, with 2½ of those inches coming between 2:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

Anticipating the storm, dam operators at Lake Mendocino near Ukiah on Monday sharply curtailed the release of water into the Russian River.

For the past week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which operates Coyote Valley Dam, had been releasing 1,500 cubic feet per second — nearly 700,000 gallons per minute — to augment the reservoir’s water storage capacity needed for flood control.

On Monday, the release was cut to 350 cubic feet per second and likely will stay at that level until Friday, said Nick Malasavage, chief of operations and readiness at the Army Corps office in San Francisco.

The corps this winter is using a sophisticated weather forecasting system to guide the dam’s operation. A break between major storms gives operators the opportunity to discharge water, but when the rain starts falling — with flooding in Guerneville imminent as it is now — the goal is to avoid adding significantly to the Russian River’s flow, he said.

Based on Friday’s forecast, the release from Lake Mendocino will either ramp up again or remain low, Malasavage said.

In the greater Lake Tahoe region, which has been buried in snow this year, a winter storm warning was in effect from Monday morning to 4 a.m. Thursday. Heavy snowfall was expected, with 2 feet to 4 feet through Wednesday for higher elevations, with winds gusting sideways at lake level and blowing even stronger up the mountains to as much as 140 mph on ridges.

The National Weather Service issued a warning to avoid the Tahoe area due to the expected heavy snowfall, whiteout visibility conditions and strong winds.

At the Squaw Valley ski resort in northern Lake Tahoe, officials forecast February will set a new record for snowfall in a month. The record is 282 inches in January 2017, and so far in February the resort has had 258 inches.

With the heavy snowfall predicted this week, that should easily lead to a new record, said Alex Spychalsky, Squaw Valley resort spokeswoman.

