A 77‑year‑old Petaluma woman remained hospitalized Monday after suffering major injuries when she was hit by a car late last week while walking across East Washington Street.
Rodijah Peters was in the crosswalk at Vallejo Street about 6:50 p.m. Friday when a car heading west on East Washington Street hit her, according to Petaluma police. Authorities identified the driver as Christina Espinoza, 47, of Littleton, Colorado.
Peters was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries and on Monday was stable, police said. Memorial Hospital spokeswoman Vanessa DeGier said Peters was in fair condition Monday evening.
The crash remains under investigation.