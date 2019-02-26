Santa Rosa has tapped a neighboring city’s top human resources official to oversee personnel recruitment and career development at its own City Hall.
Amy Reeve will start March 18 as Santa Rosa’s human resources director after working as Petaluma’s director of human resources and risk management, Santa Rosa announced Monday.
“Ms. Reeve’s professional background is the right fit for our city,” Santa Rosa City Manager Sean McGlynn said in a statement. “As a native of Santa Rosa, she has expressed her enthusiasm about serving the community in her hometown and that energy, coupled with her extensive experience, will go a long way in helping strengthen Santa Rosa’s efforts to attract and retain a diverse and talented workforce.”
Reeve’s salary will be $175,037, topping the range for that position, according to the city. Santa Rosa’s top human resources job was previously held by golbou ghassemieh, who does not capitalize her name and who resigned in October.
The city has not announced replacements for other vacant administrative positions, including directors for the Santa Rosa Water, Community Engagement, and Recreation and Parks departments.