The Petaluma Police Department and an animal control officer rescued a pit bull from the roof of the Burdell Building and reunited him with his family on Sunday, according to a North Bay Animal Services Facebook post.
Animal control officer Mark Scott rescued the dog, named Bucha, with the help of a good Samaritan.
A caretaker watching Bucha left him temporarily in a crate presumed to be securely latched and upon returning found the crate open and the dog off on his roof adventure.
The dog reached the roof via an access point on the back on the building, according to Scott.
Scott and his unidentified helper scaled the side of the roof and beckoned Bucha to them.
As he got closer, they put a leash on him and brought him down safely.
“It seemed extremely happy to be back on flat ground, that’s for sure,” said Scott.
“I really appreciate the good Samaritan who helped and the people who called about the dog,” said Scott said. “Good on everyone. Good on the community.”