Where to find Mardi Gras meals this week

s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Mardi Grad menus hit Petaluma restaurants

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER | March 4, 2019, 9:37AM
| Updated 4 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Although a long ways from the Big Easy, many Petaluma restaurants celebrate Mardi Gras with special menus, both for food and drink. And although synonymous with New Orleans, Mardi Gras traces its roots to the dawn of Christianity and, more specifically, the practice of Lent.

Because a big part of Lent in ancient times involved fasting, I will put off the discussion of Petaluma’s Mardi Gras food specials, such as Gator’s chicken and Cajun sausage jambalaya and Seared’s blackened ribeye with Dungeness crab étouffée, until after a brief history of the holiday’s origins, in the hopes that it will help make us all appreciate these special menus even more.

History

Lent is the Christian practice of penance and reflection, often involving fasting, abstinence from luxury and engagement in charitable work, to replicate the sacrifices Jesus made during his 40 day journey into the desert. Contrary to popular belief, Lent is more about paying homage to Jesus’ life work, not his death, although it ends at the culmination of the Easter weekend celebration, which honors his death and resurrection. Unlike Easter though, Lent is technically not considered a celebration.

Not all sects of Christianity celebrate Lent, and there are differences between western and eastern recognitions. In the west, it is observed mostly by Roman Catholics, Lutherans, Methodists and Anglicans, while in the east it is called Great Lent and practiced by Eastern Orthodox, Byzantine Rite Lutherans and Eastern Catholics.

The word Lent is old English for “lengthen,” as it occurs in the spring when the days are getting longer. Although it is generally 40 days long, it starts and ends at different times depending on where in the world one practices their faith.

Shrove Tuesday is the official name for the day before Ash Wednesday, and is the beginning of Lent. It is a time when many indulge, especially in the things they may give up for Lent. This practice was born in practicality, because fatty foods would spoil well before the conclusion of Lent. To prepare, families marked the day with a feast of easily spoiled foods. It became known as “Fat Tuesday,” the literal definition of “Mardi Gras.”

Celebration

In the US, Mardi Gras is most lavishly marked in New Orleans with parades and the consumption of vast quantities of food and liquor. But the largest party in the world can be found in Brazil, part of the massive Carnival celebration, which comes from the Late Latin “carnelevare,” which means to “remove meat.” It is Brazil’s largest festival, bringing in millions of tourists from around the globe to watch huge parades, dance to the music and indulge in drinking and traditional foods.

In the English colonies outside the US, Shrove Tuesday is also called “Pancake Tuesday,” because pancakes were the perfect median to combine all of a family’s fatty items, like meat, eggs and dairy. Thus it became the traditional dish served on the holiday.

In the Big Easy, Hurricane cocktails became synonymous with Mardi Gras, alongside Cajun and Creole food. Hurricanes are on the sweet side, made with rum, lemon juice and passion fruit syrup and were born of necessity when a 1940s barkeep had an abundance of cheap rum to offload. He created the drink and gave it away to sailors in hurricane lamp-shaped glasses. It has been a French Quarter staple ever since.

Most Popular Stories
Yelp’s highest rated cheap eats in Petaluma
‘Epic’ bike ride returns to Petaluma
When will SMART reconsider its fares?
Where to find Mardi Gras meals this week
‘What’s normal now?’: Sonoma County prepares for more rain amid flood recovery

Although it is hard to come by locally, King Cake is a Mardi Gras tradition. Inside the sweet and colorfully topped brioche-style cake, a small baby figurine is hidden, representing Jesus.

Here in Petaluma

Prior to the opening of Gator’s Rustic Burger, Cajun and Creole food was hard to come by in Petaluma, except during Mardi Gras celebrations. Although both Creole and Cajun cultures and cuisine descend from the French, they follow different paths. Creole describes those born to settlers in the French colony of Louisiana, specifically New Orleans, and has historically been viewed as a higher social stature than their country bumpkin cousins, the Cajuns. Cajuns originate from “les Acadians,” who were French colonist who lived in the Acadia region of Canada, known as present day Nova Scotia. During the French and Indian War of the mid-1700s, the British initiated a forced deportation of the Acadians, which became known as the Great Upheaval. Many of those deported would eventually colonize Louisiana.

When it comes to distinctions in cuisine, it is said that Creole is a more refined “city cuisine,” while Cajun is “country food” that relies on more seasoning. Because the city slickers had access to markets and more ingredients, their cuisine was similar to that of Europe. The country Cajuns were more in tune with living off the land and using all the parts of the animal. There’s a joke that a Creole feeds one family with three chickens, while a Cajun feeds three families with one chicken.

Another simple difference is that Creole uses tomatoes, while Cajun does not. The Creole population had access to luxury items, such as tomatoes and dairy products, while the Cajun did not. This distinction also impacted each cultures’ roux, or sauce base. Creole roux uses butter and flour, similar to a French roux; while the Cajun roux uses lard or oil instead.

This year, Fat Tuesday/Mardi Gras/Strove Tuesday falls on March 5, when some restaurants will host special events while others will have Mardi Gras menus available all week.

Gator’s will offer all-you-can-eat Louisiana dishes and dancing to Andre Thierry and Zydeco Magic, starting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, for $50 a ticket.

Lagunitas Beer Sanctuary will host the Petaluma Music Festival’s sixth annual Mardi Gras Party on Fat Tuesday, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., with tickets available through the website. Along with music by the King Street Giants (formerly the Dixie Giants) and Mardi Gras party favors, dinner will be provided by Chef Gator and will consist of chicken and Cajun sausage jambalaya, red beans and rice, cornbread and pineapple jalapeno slaw.

Jan Rosen may be from New York, but her culinary talents extend to cuisines from all four corners of the country. Starting March 5, at Rosen’s 256 North, she will offer Fat Tuesday Cajun shrimp and andouille sausage over rice and a Cajun pasta. Hurricanes will be $8 all week long, too.

Because it is also restaurant week, those looking to try the Mardi Gras specials at Seared should make reservations. The menu will include roasted oysters with Dungeness crab, shrimp and brown butter breadcrumbs, barbecue gulf shrimp with chile de arbol butter, garlic, Meyer lemon and sopping toast, Liberty Farm duck poppers with smoked bacon, jalapeno, fresh cheese, blackened ribeye with dungeness crab étouffée, duck fat potatoes and greens, warm beignet affogatos and barrel-aged Sazeracs (a New Orleans variation of a cognac or whiskey).

Rising the occasion, McNear’s will have Liberty Farm duck and andouille gumbo, Drakes Bay barbecue oysters with Cajun garlic butter, alligator sliders with roasted red pepper remoulade, braised greens, Delta crayfish and Dungeness crab étouffée with cheesy grits and bacon braised greens, red beans and rice, and rum cocktails.

The Shuckery will offer seafood gumbo, Tombo dirty rice with shrimp and grillade sauce, and a special of fried frog legs and waffles with buffalo maple syrup.

Chef Abe tells me that he is planning a crawfish boil down at Taps, as well as a couple of other Louisiana specials for Mardi Gras. The crawfish boil will be limited to just 36 seats so keep your eyes peeled to its Facebook page to find those.

Central Market will also run a New Orleans inspired menu with many of Chef Tony’s favorites. Reservations are recommended as this is usually a big night for Central Market.

Available Tuesday through Saturday of Mardi Gras week, Sarah’s Eats & Sweets will feature muffuletta style sandwiches on house-made giardiniera (spicy pickled veggies) and Fra’ Mani cured meats from Berkeley, Yanni’s sausage jambalaya with Cajun slaw, crab and corn bisque and mini King Cake rolls.

Beyond the Glory’s special menu will run Tuesday through Thursday, starting with Hurricane cocktail specials, followed by fried oysters with Remoulade sauce, jambalaya or lobster bisque, blackened Cajun tilapia Caesar salad, Andouille po’ boy sandwich, chicken Cajun pasta, New Orleans-style barbecue ribs served with red beans and rice and Cajun-style cornbread, and finished off with beignets and maple bourbon pecan ice cream, topped with bourbon caramel. Chicory coffee will also be on the menu.

Last, but certainly not least, Pub Republic will run NOLA themed specials, in addition to their regular Cajun/New Orleans-style menu items.

Most Popular Stories
Yelp’s highest rated cheap eats in Petaluma
‘Epic’ bike ride returns to Petaluma
Where to find Mardi Gras meals this week
When will SMART reconsider its fares?
‘What’s normal now?’: Sonoma County prepares for more rain amid flood recovery
Lemongrass Thai is a taste of Bangkok in Petaluma
﻿House Democrats expand Russia probe, seeking more documents
Ranked choice voting gains traction in Petaluma