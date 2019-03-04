Where to find Mardi Gras meals this week

Although a long ways from the Big Easy, many Petaluma restaurants celebrate Mardi Gras with special menus, both for food and drink. And although synonymous with New Orleans, Mardi Gras traces its roots to the dawn of Christianity and, more specifically, the practice of Lent.

Because a big part of Lent in ancient times involved fasting, I will put off the discussion of Petaluma’s Mardi Gras food specials, such as Gator’s chicken and Cajun sausage jambalaya and Seared’s blackened ribeye with Dungeness crab étouffée, until after a brief history of the holiday’s origins, in the hopes that it will help make us all appreciate these special menus even more.

History

Lent is the Christian practice of penance and reflection, often involving fasting, abstinence from luxury and engagement in charitable work, to replicate the sacrifices Jesus made during his 40 day journey into the desert. Contrary to popular belief, Lent is more about paying homage to Jesus’ life work, not his death, although it ends at the culmination of the Easter weekend celebration, which honors his death and resurrection. Unlike Easter though, Lent is technically not considered a celebration.

Not all sects of Christianity celebrate Lent, and there are differences between western and eastern recognitions. In the west, it is observed mostly by Roman Catholics, Lutherans, Methodists and Anglicans, while in the east it is called Great Lent and practiced by Eastern Orthodox, Byzantine Rite Lutherans and Eastern Catholics.

The word Lent is old English for “lengthen,” as it occurs in the spring when the days are getting longer. Although it is generally 40 days long, it starts and ends at different times depending on where in the world one practices their faith.

Shrove Tuesday is the official name for the day before Ash Wednesday, and is the beginning of Lent. It is a time when many indulge, especially in the things they may give up for Lent. This practice was born in practicality, because fatty foods would spoil well before the conclusion of Lent. To prepare, families marked the day with a feast of easily spoiled foods. It became known as “Fat Tuesday,” the literal definition of “Mardi Gras.”

Celebration

In the US, Mardi Gras is most lavishly marked in New Orleans with parades and the consumption of vast quantities of food and liquor. But the largest party in the world can be found in Brazil, part of the massive Carnival celebration, which comes from the Late Latin “carnelevare,” which means to “remove meat.” It is Brazil’s largest festival, bringing in millions of tourists from around the globe to watch huge parades, dance to the music and indulge in drinking and traditional foods.

In the English colonies outside the US, Shrove Tuesday is also called “Pancake Tuesday,” because pancakes were the perfect median to combine all of a family’s fatty items, like meat, eggs and dairy. Thus it became the traditional dish served on the holiday.

In the Big Easy, Hurricane cocktails became synonymous with Mardi Gras, alongside Cajun and Creole food. Hurricanes are on the sweet side, made with rum, lemon juice and passion fruit syrup and were born of necessity when a 1940s barkeep had an abundance of cheap rum to offload. He created the drink and gave it away to sailors in hurricane lamp-shaped glasses. It has been a French Quarter staple ever since.