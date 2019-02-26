Several Petaluma roads were closed Tuesday due to flooding.
At the north end of Petaluma, a few areas went under water including Stony Point Road near Petaluma Boulevard North and the boulevard north at Gossage Avenue.
Late Tuesday morning near the Stony Point Road flood, Petaluma’s assistant public works operations manager sat in his white SUV, monitoring the situation.
“If we get continuous rains tonight, in combination with the high tide, plus the run-off from the hills, then we have to worry,” said Don Horner.
The concern, specifically, is for the north end including Denny’s and other businesses, which typically floods.
Overnight rainfall of 3 to 10 inches across Sonoma County flooded more than a dozen roadways, triggered mudslides and knocked over trees. And more rain is on the way.
Check the map below to see current road closures: