Flooding closes Hwy. 37, Sonoma County roads

More than 50 road closures were reported in Sonoma County on Wednesday morning amid rising floodwaters, fallen trees, mudslides and other damage wrought by torrential rains.
Highway 37 was flooded and closed in both directions between Highway 101 and Atherton Road, according to Caltrans. The highway was at least partially closed for several days earlier this month after a previous storm.
The list below has information about active road closures in Sonoma County, relying on data provided by the county as of Wednesday morning. Please note, this list does not include closures of highways or roads outside of Sonoma County.
Petaluma-area closures
-Tomales Road closed in both directions near Sonoma-Marin county line due to flooding
-Magnolia Avenue between Lohrman and Thompson lanes
-Thompson Lane between Magnolia Avenue and Skillman Lane closed due to flooding
-Liberty Road at Rainsville Road closed due to flooding
-Skillman Lane closed between Fair and Bodega avenues
-Skillman Lane at Liberty Road closed due to flooding
-Petaluma Boulevard North between Corona Road and Stony Point Road
-Stony Point Road between Pepper Road and Petaluma Blvd North.
-Rainsville Road near the KOA Campground.
-Industrial Drive between Corona Road and Petaluma Blvd North.
-Auto Center Drive between Industrial Drive and Petaluma Blvd North.
-The intersection of Clegg and Holm Road.
-North McDowell Extension between Willowbrook and Old Redwood Hwy.
Santa Rosa-area closures
-Todd Road closed between Old Gravenstein Highway and Llano Road due to flooding
-Slusser Road closed at River Road due to flooding
-Old Redwood Highway closed at Alba Lane due to flooding
-Llano Road closed between Highway 116 and Todd Road due to flooding
-Bristol Road closed at Schultz Road due to flooding
Rohnert Park-area closures
-Rohnert Park Expressway closed at Stony Point due to flooding
-Wilfred Avenue closed between Primerose and Whistler avenues
-Whistler Avenue closed between Wilfred and Millbrae avenues
-Horn Avenue closed between Santa Rosa Avenue and Hunter Lane
-Hunter Lane closed between Mountain View and Horn avenues
Geyserville-area closures
-Railroad Avenue closed at Highway 128 due to flooding
-Lytton Station Road closed between Healdsburg Avenue and Hassett Lane due to flooding
Windsor-area closures
-Mark West Station Road closed at Starr Road due to flooding
-Faught Road between Chalk Hill and East Shiloh roads closed due to a downed tree
-Eastside Road closed at Riverfront Regional Park due to flooding
Fulton-area closures
-Hart Lane closed at Fulton Road
Sebastopol-area closures
-Highway 12 closed between Morris Street and Llano Road
-Occidental Road closed between High School Road and Sanford Road
-High School Road closed between Occidental Road and Sebastopol city limit
-Sanford Road closed south of Hall Road due to flooding
-Canfield Road closed at Schaeffer Road due to flooding
Graton-area closures
-Green Valley Road closed at Atascadero Creek, as well as between Sullivan Road and Thomas Road due to flooding
-Graton Road closed at Atascadero Creek due to flooding
Forestville-area closures
-Martinelli Road closed at Vellutini Road
-Trenton Road at Marianna Drive closed due to flooding
-Wohler Road closed at River Road due to flooding
-Westside Road closed east of Hacienda due to a slide