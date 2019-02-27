Flood water closed several Petaluma roads Wednesday, making it difficult to travel across town and snarling the morning commute. Several inches of overnight rainfall filled local creeks and high tide caused the Petaluma River to top its banks around Industrial Avenue.
Industrial Avenue at Cronona Road was closed during high tide around 8 a.m., but opened by 9:30 a.m., according to Petaluma police. Petaluma Boulevard North was closed during the morning commute but reopened by 10:30 a.m.
Currently, road closures in Petaluma include:
-Stony Point Road between Petaluma Blvd. North and Pepper Rd.
-Auto Center Dr. just south of Petaluma Blvd. North.
All other roads within the city limits of Petaluma are open, according to Petaluma police.
Earlier in the day, the access road to Leisure Lake Village Mobile Park was flooded.
The police department conducted two rescues of people trapped in a flooded business and another in a car over night. There were no injuries, according to police.