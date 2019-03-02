Petaluma senior housing project has funding gap

The only affordable housing project in Petaluma’s pipeline has hit a sizable funding gap as construction costs complicate efforts to combat the housing crisis countywide, and the nonprofit is now looking to the city for additional dollars with every alternative exhausted.

PEP Housing, which provides low-cost residences for seniors and veterans, requested an additional $1.5 million from the city this month to help pencil out its 54-unit project on a 1.3-acre city-owned parcel at 951 Petaluma Blvd. South. PEP currently leases a portion of the property for its corporate office.

The city has already committed approximately $1.4 million to the project, and several city council members were reluctant to hastily double that investment at Monday’s hearing, concerned that a rare transfer of additional dollars might deplete its limited housing funds and strain fiscal partnerships with other local nonprofits.

“It’s not like there’s a lack of will,” said Mayor Teresa Barrett. “There’s a lack of money, and we want to be sure we’re discussing this thing on an equal playing field.”

Jim Wallen, PEP’s director of development, said the initial $14.3 million construction estimates for its so-called River City complex, which was crafted in 2017 when the nonprofit was awarded the contract, had risen to $16.9 million by November. The total project cost is $26.7 million, according to PEP Housing.

It would be Petaluma’s first affordable housing project for veterans.

In a letter to the city on Feb. 12, PEP executive director Mary Stompe pointed to the rising building costs after the 2017 wildfires and an additional $350,000 required to change the foundation of the three residential structures due to its proximity to the river as the two major causes of the deficit.

Additionally, significant cuts to anticipated state housing grants left the project with a shortfall of nearly $2 million, Stompe said.

To increase the project’s competitiveness for additional grants, specifically from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, PEP needed a greater commitment from the city by the upcoming application deadline on Monday.

The nonprofit has also applied for $1 million from the Homeless Emergency Aid Program, which would be administered through the Sonoma County Continuum of Care, but is not guaranteed due to the pressing needs for homelessness relief in other parts of the county.

Despite the time constraints facing PEP, the council elected to revisit the issue later in March after city staff takes a deeper look at how best to fund the ask.

That could subject the project to even further delays if its pending grant applications are denied, potentially compounding costs even more.

“By not getting the funding this week, it impacts our competitiveness score on the applications we’re submitting,” Stompe said during an interview Wednesday. “There was a discussion (amongst the council) about approving half of that amount, but it only got three votes so it failed.”

Stompe said PEP had been meeting with city officials to discuss the latest developments on the project since December, and had provided the most recent financial documents well in advance of Monday’s meeting. But when the staff report was submitted to the council, key materials were missing, leaving the city’s policymakers in the dark, she said.

As a result, multiple council members expressed concerns about agreeing to a transfer with a void in information and the pressures of a deadline looming.