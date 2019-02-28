Dozens flee to shelter after Russian River swells

Rhondell Rasmus only had one more trip to make in her Toyota Camry before she would be done moving all of her belongings from Sebastopol to her new home in Santa Rosa. She packed the last of her boxes late Tuesday night after going to the gym and began driving to Santa Rosa, her car filled with some of her most cherished mementos.

As Rasmus wove through the back roads of Sebastopol, she suddenly found herself stuck on the side of a road in water too deep to drive through. When she called emergency dispatchers Rasmus said she was told to wait for help. But just before dawn, Rasmus awoke in her car to discover that it had run out of gas and was nearly submerged in water, she said.

Rasmus grabbed what she could carry and fled on foot, finding her way to the emergency shelter in Sebastopol on Wednesday afternoon.

“This was the worst I have seen it in all of the 50 years I have lived here,” said Rasmus, who brought with her one handbag, a backpack and a pair of rain boots. “The water just came up so fast next to my car, it was crazy, and I had to leave some stuff behind.”

Volunteers from the American Red Cross helped Rasmus carry her things into the emergency pop-up shelter at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts on Wednesday while light showers continued to soak the North Bay.

American Red Cross volunteer coordinator Barbara Wood said the shelter had seen a steady flow of people since opening on Tuesday to serve residents displaced by the storm and homeless people living along the Russian River.

“Having these shelters open during weather emergencies gives people a peace of mind to know there is always a place to go,” Wood said.

In Santa Rosa, cots piled high with white blankets, towels and snacks lined the walls of the emergency shelter at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds on Wednesday morning as volunteers ushered individuals to tables with warm clothes and hot coffee.

The shelters opened late Tuesday afternoon as rain pounded the area and forced west county residents to evacuate their homes as the river swelled. About 90 people, including those who were evacuated and some who were homeless, were waiting out the flood at the two shelters, located at the fairgrounds’ Grace Pavilion in Santa Rosa and the Center for the Arts in Sebastopol.

Ben MacArthur said he and his pup, Lucky, fled the Guerneville area at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday after water had risen to his waist. The pair sloshed through flooded neighborhoods before finding the free shuttle at the Guerneville Veterans Memorial Building.

“I had to leave everything behind in a now- abandoned RV and could only take a backpack before we had to get out of there,” said MacArthur, 44. “I didn’t believe them at first when they said there was going to be flooding, but the water started rising so fast we barely got out.”

Volunteers provided updates on the flood Wednesday to people housed at the shelters. Tim Miller, executive director of West County Community Services, told a crowd at a 10:45 a.m. meeting in Santa Rosa that the shelter would remain open until at least Friday morning.

“The Russian River has hit 43 feet in some parts, and we’re just happy you made it here safely,” said Miller to the group of people who gasped when he announced the river height. “We know this is causing a lot of anxiety because we don’t know when you’ll all be able to return to where you were staying.”