A Petaluma man Wednesday was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after he drove a van into the side of a building on Washington Street.
Petaluma police arrested Robert Bechler, 59, after the collision around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Police said Bechler drove his 1999 Ford E-Series van east on Washington Street after he lost consciousness at the traffic light at Howard Street. His van hit a tree and caused it to flip sideways and launch into the side of the E.A. Curtis building, taking out a corner of the newly opened Volcano Smoke N Vape.
Firefighters and paramedics from the Petaluma Fire Department had to extricate Bechler from the vehicle. He was medically evaluated and transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Bechler was the only person in the van, and no other vehicles or bystanders were involved in the collision.
The impact caused major structural damage to the building and it was later red tagged by Petaluma building inspectors. Because of the need for emergency repairs to prevent the building from collapsing, all eastbound lanes on Washington Street were completely closed for six hours, police said. A work crew installed temporary bracing until a more permanent fix could be completed.
Officers determined Bechler had been drinking and a test indicated his blood-alcohol content was .09 percent, above the .08 percent legal limit. He was placed under arrest but released to the hospital for medical treatment.