State transportation officials said Friday afternoon they are expecting yet another extended closure of Highway 37’s westbound lanes near Novato, shutting motorists off from the key North Bay commuter route for another multi-day stretch after the latest major storm flooded the roadway.

While the eastbound lanes remain open, Caltrans plans on getting the troubled westbound span between Atherton Avenue and Highway 101 reopened no sooner than early next week, officials said. No more definitive timeline existed Friday.

With even more rainfall in the forecast, crews were out for the second day on Friday to assess damage. They were using motorized pumps to remove floodwaters as quickly as possible, a Caltrans spokesman said.

The flooding is the result of rain-swollen Novato Creek again breaching a vulnerable levee in the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit-owned right of way, according to state Sen. Mike McGuire.

A breach in a different spot a few hundred feet away led to a six-day closure of the westbound lanes in the same area in February. Crews worked around-the-clock to fully reopen the highway on Feb. 20.

A week later, the affected lanes are closed again.

A temporary road and flood barrier were constructed last week at an estimated cost of $500,000. According to Caltrans, those repairs appear to have withstood the latest storm, which started Monday and lasted three days.

Still, McGuire said, the levee was again overtaken by the creek and will once more need costly repairs.

Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt noted that the new breach was in a slightly different location along the levee, which sits on the south side of the highway.

The amount of that damage is not yet known. The problem spot remains underwater, with the waters receding slowly, said a representative of the Northwestern Pacific Railroad, the freight hauler that uses the tracks adjacent the highway. Previous repairs to the tracks and the breached levee came to an estimated cost of $300,000, according to Doug Bosco, co-owner of NWP Co.

“To some extent, we’re back to the drawing board,” Bosco said. “We’re all sort of in a waiting game right now until we can assess the damage and decide what we want to do to repair it.”