(1 of ) Scroll through the gallery to find a highly-rated, affordable restaurant in Petaluma.
(2 of ) Sarah’s Eats and Sweets: A family-run business serving modern California fare made with locally farmed ingredients, Sarah’s Eats and Sweets is one of those rare inexpensive restaurants that has garnered five-star status on Yelp. Reviewers can’t stop raving about the mouth-watering Reuben sandwiches, complete with housemade Russian dressing. Whether it’s pastrami, turkey or veggie, these Reubens are what keep people coming back. If you’re there for breakfast, you can’t go wrong with the cheddar biscuit egg sandwiches for just $4.99, but hurry before the tender, savory biscuits run out. Located at 1410 South McDowell Blvd., Suite D. (Yelp)
(3 of ) Sarah’s Eats and Sweets: Reviewers can’t stop raving about the mouth-watering Reuben sandwiches, complete with housemade Russian dressing. Whether it’s pastrami, turkey or veggie, these Reubens are what keep people coming back. (Yelp)
(4 of ) Ray’s Deli and Tavern: Established in 1947, this west-side delicatessen has been serving up quality sandwiches and salads made from local ingredients that both Petalumans and out-of-towners have come to love. A fun plus: Every Wednesday from 6-9 p.m. you can listen to a live open mic while enjoying the always-available local craft beers on tap. Located at 900 Western Ave. (Yelp)
(5 of ) Ray's Deli and Tavern: Many recommend the signature $11 Keokuk sandwich that has juicy turkey, crispy bacon, sundried tomato, spinach and cheese stacked on a toasted housemade roll. But for $8 or less you can get other local favs, like the hot pastrami sandwich, the Western Ave BLT or a number of fresh deli sandwiches. (Yelp)
(6 of ) El Roy’s Mexican Grill Food Truck: Just like its Santa Rosa counterpart reliably stationed on Sebastopol Avenue in Roseland, El Roy’s food truck in Petaluma bustles with life, and its can’t-be-beat $1.50 street tacos. Many on Yelp claim this place has the best Mexican food in town and cite the $5.50 burritos, exploding with flavor in every bite, as proof. Located at 401 E Washington St. Get the same great taste and affordable prices at their sit-down restaurant on 210 Edith St. (Christopher Chung)
(7 of ) El Roy’s Mexican Grill Food Truck: Just like its Santa Rosa counterpart reliably stationed on Sebastopol Avenue in Roseland, El Roy’s food truck in Petaluma bustles with life, and its can’t-be-beat $1.50 street tacos. Many on Yelp claim this place has the best Mexican food in town and cite the $5.50 burritos, exploding with flavor in every bite, as proof. Located at 401 E Washington St. Get the same great taste and affordable prices at their sit-down restaurant on 210 Edith St. (Heather Irwin/Press Democrat)
(8 of ) Roy’s Chicago Dogs at the Yard: It would be easy to miss this hole-in-the-wall establishment, located in the Petaluma Livestock Auction Yard, but it’s a must for those who are craving a classic Vienna beef hot dog in fully-loaded Chicago fashion. Located at 84 Corona Road. (Yelp)
(9 of ) Roy’s Chicago Dogs at the Yard: Over the years, the messy but delicious BBQ chili dog has gone up from $5.50 to $7, but the classic Chicago dog has reliably stayed at just $4.75 and includes the works, all piled onto a steamy poppy seed bun. (Yelp)
(10 of ) Petaluma Pie Company: Tucked away in the dazzling Helen Putnam Plaza in the heart of downtown, this local pie shop offers delectable sweet and savory pies made with ingredients from local producers. They have plenty of great large pies to share, but the best deal for those who want a tasty treat all to themselves is to get the mini or hand pies. Located at 125 Petaluma Blvd. North, Suite D. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(11 of ) Petaluma Pie Company: The sweet and tart strawberry rhubarb and rich coconut cream pies are among the Yelp favorites of the sweet varieties, with the minis at just $6.50. And you can’t go wrong with a handheld meat or vegetarian pie, like the Japanese curry chicken or mushroom and goat gouda pies at just $5.95. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(12 of ) Chili Joe’s: This small, busy lunch spot offers flavor-packed comfort food that prompts many Yelp reviewers to wish they had tried it sooner and vow to come back. Located at 312 Petaluma Blvd. South. (Yelp)
(13 of ) Chili Joe’s: Chili Joe’s $9.75 beef chuck chili, and its $8.25 vegan counterpart, made with their signature toasted red chili and spice blend, is a can’t-miss (especially with a side of warm Santa Fe-style cornbread). The $9.95 Chili Joe burger and $7.75 Chili Frank hotdog, both topped with LA street chili and cradled in a soft toasted bun, always get rave reviews. (Yelp)
(14 of ) Michael’s Sourdough Sandwiches: As you may have guessed, the quality sandwiches here are all served on Michael’s famous sourdough bread, warm and soft on the inside with a golden, crunchy exterior. The sandwiches are all under $8, except for the daily specials at $8.25. Located at 1320 Industrial Ave., Suite B. (Yelp)
(15 of ) Michael’s Sourdough Sandwiches: Popular sandwiches are the basil cream chicken with a smooth and tangy basil dressing, and the dusty dog with smoked chicken apple sausage and swiss. The sandwiches are all under $8, except for the daily specials at $8.25. (Yelp)
(16 of ) Lucchesi’s Delicatessen: This classic Italian family deli is a go-to spot for any Petaluman looking for affordable sandwiches and salads, whether it’s for your lunch break or to stock your picnic basket. Located at 301 South McDowell Blvd. (Yelp)
(17 of ) Lucchesi’s Delicatessen: The thick $6.99 turkey, bacon and avocado sandwich is highly recommended among Yelp reviewers, as is the tender pastrami on rye for just $5.69. (Yelp)
(18 of ) Chunky’s Taqueria and Grill: This strip mall Mexican restaurant is conveniently located within walking distance of Leghorn’s Park and Santa Rosa Junior College’s Petaluma campus, an ideal location for hungry youth on a budget. Located at 701 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. (Yelp)
(19 of ) Chunky’s Taqueria and Grill: Reviewers love the bountiful $2.50 tacos, great for a quick lunch between classes. For those who are especially ravenous, try the $7.95 combination plate that comes with one enchilada, one taco (many recommend the carne asada), with sides of salad, rice and beans. (Yelp)
(20 of ) Boulevard Cafe & Grill: Right across from the Petaluma Police Station, this humble breakfast and lunch spot offers soul-satisfying comfort food with what most Yelp reviewers note as outstanding and friendly service. Located at 1096 Petaluma Blvd. North. (Yelp)
(21 of ) Boulevard Cafe & Grill: A popular breakfast favorite here is the melty and spicy Mexican scramble for $9.99, or the short stack of fluffy pancakes for just $4.99. For lunch, you can’t go wrong with a classic cheesy patty melt for $9.99. This is a great place to bring the children, as everything on the kids menu is under $6. (Yelp)
(22 of ) El Gallo Taqueria: What more can one ask for than comforting Mexican food served by staff who treats you like family? Maybe that the quality food comes at a reasonable price. That’s what this taqueria strives to do. Located at 1367 North McDowell Blvd. Suite 140. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)
(23 of ) El Gallo Taqueria: Many love the $9 chile verde burritos, with succulent pork cooks in a spicy green chile sauce. It’s also hard to beat the Salvadorean-style pupusas — you can get two stuffed with cheese or chicharrones for just $6. And don’t forget to treat yourself to the creamy homemade $4 flan. (Yelp)
(24 of ) Original Buffalo Wings Restaurant: As at least one reviewer expressed, this is quite possibly the best buffalo wing restaurant in Sonoma County. This unassuming chicken wing establishment offers a variety of yummy wing flavors, from classic spicy buffalo to the Atlanta-favorite lemon pepper and much more. Located at 707 East Washington St. (Yelp)
(25 of ) Original Buffalo Wings Restaurant: The $7.35 buffalo chicken breast sandwich with bacon, avocado and grilled onion comes highly recommended, but the main attraction is the $5.95 basket of six juicy wings smothered in spicy sauce with a side of cool, chunky bleu cheese. (Yelp)
(26 of ) Mr. Mom’s Cafe: If you’re craving traditional, home-style cooking, look no further than Mr. Mom’s. A go-to classic here is the biscuits and gravy country breakfast, with two eggs, warm, fluffy biscuits and southern-style country gravy made from scratch -- all for $9.50. For lunch, you can’t go wrong with Mr. Mom’s burger for just $7.50, perfectly complemented with a side of tasty seasoned onion rings. Located at 931 Petaluma Blvd. South. (BETH SCHLANKER/The Press Democrat)
(27 of ) Mr. Mom’s Cafe: If you’re craving traditional, home-style cooking, look no further than Mr. Mom’s. A go-to classic here is the biscuits and gravy country breakfast, with two eggs, warm, fluffy biscuits and southern-style country gravy made from scratch -- all for $9.50. For lunch, you can’t go wrong with Mr. Mom’s burger for just $7.50, perfectly complemented with a side of tasty seasoned onion rings. Located at 931 Petaluma Blvd. South. (Yelp)
(28 of ) Bianchini’s Sandwich & Salad Market: Resembling a high-end Subway with its assembly line sandwich counter, Bianchini’s offers quality sandwiches and salads made with fresh ingredients at a fair price. Most specialty sandwiches are made to order and under $10, like the grilled portabella mushroom sandwich with roasted red bell peppers and provolone (try it on the fan favorite dutch crunch roll). Located at 1367 N McDowell Blvd., Suite 100. (Yelp)
(29 of ) Bianchini’s Sandwich & Salad Market: Resembling a high-end Subway with its assembly line sandwich counter, Bianchini’s offers quality sandwiches and salads made with fresh ingredients at a fair price. Most specialty sandwiches are made to order and under $10, like the grilled portabella mushroom sandwich with roasted red bell peppers and provolone (try it on the fan favorite dutch crunch roll). Located at 1367 N McDowell Blvd., Suite 100. (Yelp)
(30 of ) Lolita’s Market: Part taqueria, part meat and seafood market, Lolita’s offers no-frills authentic Mexican food at affordable prices. Reviewers rave about the al pastor and homemade tortilla chips. A great bang-for-your-buck meal is the $8.99 pollo asado plate with tender grilled chicken, rice, beans, salad and tortillas. Located at 451 Lakeville St. (Yelp)
(31 of ) Lolita’s Market: Part taqueria, part meat and seafood market, Lolita’s offers no-frills authentic Mexican food at affordable prices. Reviewers rave about the al pastor and homemade tortilla chips. A great bang-for-your-buck meal is the $8.99 pollo asado plate with tender grilled chicken, rice, beans, salad and tortillas. Located at 451 Lakeville St. (Clay McLachlan/For The Press Democrat)
(32 of ) Java Hut: Yes, this small hut located in the Petaluma fairgrounds is mainly a drive-thru coffee hub offering low-cost drinks, such as their $1.80 cup of drip coffee or $3 latte. But it’s also home to some great, cheap breakfast bites, like the simple but filling breakfast burrito at $4.25 or a warm bagel with cream cheese for $2.50. Talk about affordable and convenient. Located at 100 Fairgrounds Drive. (Yelp)
(33 of ) Java Hut: Yes, this small hut located in the Petaluma fairgrounds is mainly a drive-thru coffee hub offering low-cost drinks, such as their $1.80 cup of drip coffee or $3 latte. But it’s also home to some great, cheap breakfast bites, like the simple but filling breakfast burrito at $4.25 or a warm bagel with cream cheese for $2.50. Talk about affordable and convenient. Located at 100 Fairgrounds Drive. (Yelp)
(34 of ) Ulia’s Delicatessen: Offering everything from breakfast burritos to gourmet sandwiches to Greek goods, Ulia’s is a great spot to pick up an affordable, great-tasting meal. Located at 1000 Clegg Court. (Yelp)
(35 of ) Ulia’s Delicatessen: Fan favorites include the $8.99 French sandwich, made with tender chicken, fresh apple, creamy brie and red onion served on a flaky croissant, and the $6.99 falafel pita wrap, complete with homemade tzatziki sauce. Ulia’s also proudly sells $2.10 cookies from Paul’s Cookie Company. (Yelp)
(36 of ) Muffaletta sandwiches by Ulia's Delicatessen during Taste of Sonoma at the Green Music Center in Rohnert Par, on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(37 of ) Taqueria Los Potrillos: With most dishes under $10, this is another taqueria that both locals and passersby love. Yelp reviewers recommend the menudo, carne asada tacos and burritos that deliver on anyone’s criteria for freshness, taste and portion sizes. And did I mention the salsas? Everyone loves the spicy salsas. Located at 355 East Washington St. (Yelp)
(38 of ) Taqueria Los Potrillos: With most dishes under $10, this is another taqueria that both locals and passersby love. Yelp reviewers recommend the menudo, carne asada tacos and burritos that deliver on anyone’s criteria for freshness, taste and portion sizes. And did I mention the salsas? Everyone loves the spicy salsas. Located at 355 East Washington St. (Yelp)
(39 of ) Kawa Ramen: Who doesn’t love a good bowl of steaming ramen? Well, Petalumans are in luck with this affordable ramen spot. Reviewers tend to like everything, but a stand-out dish is the large $11 bowl of chicken katsu ramen. Don’t forget the bubble milk tea for just $3. Located at 175 North McDowell Blvd. (Yelp)
(40 of ) Kawa Ramen: Who doesn’t love a good bowl of steaming ramen? Well, Petalumans are in luck with this affordable ramen spot. Reviewers tend to like everything, but a stand-out dish is the large $11 bowl of chicken katsu ramen. Don’t forget the bubble milk tea for just $3. Located at 175 North McDowell Blvd. (Yelp)
(41 of ) Fregene’s Pizza: Nearly everyone loves pizza, and it couldn’t hurt if that pizza is as cheap as it is tasty. While Fregene’s has some pricier pie, with smalls ranging from $10 to $18, its daily specials can’t be beat. For just $3 you can get the slice and drink special, or $5 for a slice, drink and breadsticks, which are golden and tender. Located at 356 Petaluma Blvd. North. (Yelp)
(42 of ) Fregene’s Pizza: Nearly everyone loves pizza, and it couldn’t hurt if that pizza is as cheap as it is tasty. While Fregene’s has some pricier pie, with smalls ranging from $10 to $18, its daily specials can’t be beat. For just $3 you can get the slice and drink special, or $5 for a slice, drink and breadsticks, which are golden and tender. Located at 356 Petaluma Blvd. North. (Yelp)