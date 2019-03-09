Petaluma moms curating an education in social justice

To learn more about Shift, visit shiftbookbox.com or follow them on Facebook at Facebook.com/ShiftBookBox .

Through conversations with fellow mothers and in discussions online, Rebecca Hachmyer and Chrystal Sunshine recognized a longstanding void in social development.

Parents were struggling with how to talk to their children about what was happening in the news, or how to teach them about issues involving race, gender or sexual orientation.

Minorities have historically been left out of mainstream entertainment and literature, Sunshine said, and she wanted her 6-year-old son River to have a different experience, getting exposed to a more diverse representation of the world that was in-sync with her values.

That inspired the two Petaluma residents to create Shift, a monthly subscription service that provides two picture books, a discussion guide, and conversation prompts to make social justice topics more accessible for young families by using language and imagery that children understand.

“We both had our own seed of an idea to want to coalesce children’s literature with a social activism, social justice lens in our community in a way that could also be supported by our lifestyles and be an active vehicle for change,” Sunshine said. “We recognize books as a powerful tool to incite social change.”

Each book box includes a different theme. Since the first shipment went out in November, the subjects have encompassed things like honoring sovereign tribal nations, socioeconomic diversity, recognizing the gender spectrum and knowing when to stand up for something.

The Shift founders undertake a stringent process to select each book and identify the ones that are at the highest caliber, Hachmyer said.

Some of the selections have been staples like “A Chair For My Mother” by Vera B. Williams and “Squanto’s Journey” by Joseph Bruchac, while others have been more atypical.

Shipments have included “They Call Me Mix” by Lourdes Rivas, which is a story about a young transgender person of color, and “A Different Pond” by Bao Phi that captures the social challenges faced by immigrant families.

The guides in each box help breakdown the message of the books into digestible morsels for children based on their age. Some of the notes are attributed with studies, and reference which page touches on a specific topic.

“Our intention is not that it’s time for a lesson and let’s sit down and talk about racism today,” Hachmyer said. “It’s opening up a book and finding those moments where you can tap in in a way that feels right for your particular age, for your particular child and what you feel like they’re ready for.”

The two mothers began working on Shift last August, juggling the project with their professional and educational pursuits, often devoting hours of the night after their children were put to bed.

Hachmyer, who is finishing her doctorate in education at UC Berkeley, has a master’s degree in children’s literature and writes for the Horn Book, a publication devoted to books for children and young adults. Her 5-year-old son Daschel reads many of the Shift books regularly, she said.

“This is a project that I get so much joy from doing,” Hachmyer said. “I could spend all day doing this work because it combines my passions in a way I haven’t found in anything else.”

Sunshine is an artist with a broad background that stretches from sculpting installations to nonprofit work, curating events and publishing magazines that spotlight the queer arts community in San Francisco. In Petaluma, she operates a metalsmith business crafting jewelry, and teaches classes at The Academy of Art University.