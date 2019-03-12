Santa Rosa Junior College’s Jesse Peter Multicultural Museum will host the first ever Take Me Home Vintage & Collectibles Sale on April 3-6 on its location in Bussman Hall on SRJC’s Santa Rosa campus.
The sale will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day. All profits will directly fund the museum as it aims to broaden its multicultural collections and modernize its exhibits.
“Shoppers will be pleased to find a huge variety of items for sale, including Navajo rugs, Southwest Native American pottery, masks, vintage clothing including beautifully embroidered huipils and scarves, African carvings and masks, baskets, jewelry, books, folk art, books, Asian ceramics and much, much more,” said Rachel Minor, supervisor and curator of the museum. “It is a huge win for collectors who will find that our prices are unexpectedly low.”
The SRJC Jesse Peter Multicultural Museum has a collection of more than 5,000 catalogued items, including art objects and archival materials. It includes traditional Native American art, which makes up the greatest portion of the collection, with all of the North American Indian culture areas represented in various art forms, including ceramics, basketry, beadwork, sculpture, textiles and jewelry.
The museum also provides services to more than 4,300 visitors a year from the Santa Rosa Junior College and the community. It is a primary resource for multicultural studies in the SRJC curriculum. There are a number of rotating and temporary exhibits that serve as a laboratory for anthropology and Native American studies and provide study materials for other ethnic studies and American culture courses. The Museum also hosts K-12 school visits regularly with fun and exploratory activities.
Students, alumni and community members are also invited to become a member of the museum, with SRJC Alumni and Friends members receiving 10 percent off their annual museum membership.