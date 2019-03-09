Nominations for the 2019 Petaluma People’s Choice Awards will be accepted through March 10.
Following the completion of the nominations round on Sunday, voting will begin March 21 featuring the top nominees in each category. Final voting will end April 21.
Click here to nominate the best Petaluma businesses, restaurants and professional services.
The contest, sponsored by the Petaluma Argus-Courier, gives members of the public a chance to vote for their favorite hometown stores, restaurants, professionals and business services.
Awards will be presented to winners at the Petaluma People’s Choice Gala on June 26 at Flying Cloud Farm. Call 776-8453 for details.