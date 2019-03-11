A dramatic before-and-after satellite image show just how much water was in Sonoma County during last week’s flooding.
The color-enhanced image, shared by NASA, combines two shots, one from Jan. 27 and the other Feb. 28, to show how the Russian River swelled to cover a large area of land with floodwaters. Floodwaters appear blue, vegetation is green and bare ground is brown.
On Wednesday, Feb. 27, The Russian River reached 45.38 feet, well above the 32-foot flood level.
The flooding’s effects were captured by NASA’s Operational Land Imager.
County officials estimate a total of $155 million in countywide flood damages. Approximately 1,760 houses and 545 businesses had major damage.