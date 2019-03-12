After weeks of record rainfall and the worst flooding along the Russian River in two decades, the forecast for the coming days calls for sunny and dry conditions.
The high during the week will be in the mid-60s, with temperatures over the weekend reaching the low 70s in Santa Rosa, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Anderson.
“If you’re going outside, don’t forget your sunscreen. It’s going to be nice and warm, with plenty of sunshine,” said Anderson, who is based in Monterey.
So far this month, Santa Rosa has received 2.94 inches of rainfall, compared to 2.65 this time last year. In February, it got 17.15 inches, Anderson said.
Santa Rosa saw a third of an inch of rain last February, according to the National Weather Service. This week and upcoming weekend will be dry, with the next chance of possible rain on March 20, according to the National Weather Service.
Anderson said the 70-degree weather this weekend may feel hot after the chilly temperatures the last couple of months.
Overnight lows will continue to rise, too. Tuesday night’s low will be 38 degrees, and 45 degrees by Friday night.
“We can’t rule anything out,” Anderson said about the potential for rain. “We do get periods of heavier rain through March and April, but all indications point to no patterns in rain this week.”