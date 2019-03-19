Meet Shuckery server Joshua Torres

Good food can literally go only as far as a server takes it, and luckily, in Petaluma we have more than our fair share of both great food and servers. That includes Joshua Torres, a server at The Shuckery.

Torres previously schlepped sushi at Sake 107, where he was the perfect tour guide, having trained studiously under chef/owner Ando Eiji. Torres could thoughtfully introduce guests to the chef’s incredible cuisine. He was also able to speak expertly about sake, which once led our table to sample half a dozen different options, ranging from sweet to bitter.

“Chef/owner Eiji is remarkable with his knife skills, as well as his understanding and respect for the culinary arts,” said Torres of his time at Sake 107. “He is able to show that passion through the dishes that I served during my time there.”

Born in Santa Rosa, Torres spent his younger years in Vallejo, but attended middle and high school here in Petaluma. He still lives in town, and is a student at Santa Rosa Junior College. He skateboards just about every day, and sure enough, when we met up, he arrived via his board.

His parents both hail from Central America, with his mother born in Nicaragua and his father in El Salvador.

“Both immigrated here because of intense situations in both countries during the ‘80s,” said Torres.

This family history likely plays a role in how he sees the world and certainly drives some of his passion for photojournalism. He was recently published in the Argus-Courier for his first-hand coverage of the migrant caravan that made headlines across the world during the trek to Tijuana late last year.

Torres started working at The Shuckery mid-2018 and really enjoys the food, the staff and the clientele, many of whom are regulars who followed him over from Sake 107. When asked what he likes most about The Shuckery, Torres said, “…well, for one, the food is great. Everything here is very organized and owner Jazmine Lalicker and the supporting staff really have things under control, which makes the work experience very comfortable.”

Torres’ favorite Shuckery lunch is the fish sandwich, which, “may sound simple, but is so delicious.” The dinner menu changes pretty often, but he prefers the fish tacos and the “catch of the day,” whatever it may be.

“I grew up eating oysters, raw and barbecued, so working at a place that specializes in both works out pretty well for me,” he continued. This statement explain his shucking prowess behind the oyster bar.

Like many servers, Torres struggles to come up with any pet peeves. He likes everything about working in restaurants, from the environment, to working under pressure, to the social aspect of serving people of all backgrounds.

“I wouldn’t trade the experience I am getting for anything,” he said.

Asked about his favorite restaurants in town, he said, “Sake 107 has some of the best food I have ever eaten in my life. I also love Central Market and Risibisi. However, my favorite place to eat since high school has to be Water Street Bistro. Stephanie is a wizard with those ovens.”

For him, nothing beats his mom’s home cooking.

“She makes this tostada…” he said. “She then fries an egg, puts it on top, then makes a kind of tomato-y succotash with ham, with just the right amount of salt and pepper. She calls it her torta and it is my all-time favorite dish.”