(1 of ) A very patient horse allows students to pet and feel her hair during Ag Days at the Sonoma County Fair on Tuesday. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(2 of ) Daniel Ortiz, 6, poses in a steelhead painting during Ag Days at the Sonoma County Fair on Tuesday. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(3 of ) Esteban Rodriquez, 5, reaches out to pet a chick during Ag Days at the Sonoma County Fair on Tuesday. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(4 of ) Kindergarteners in Rebecca Finley's Charter School for the Arts class eat their lunches during Ag Days at the Sonoma County Fair on Tuesday. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(5 of ) Students learn how to pet animals during Ag Days at the Sonoma County Fair on Tuesday. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(6 of ) Peddle car racing during Ag Days at the Sonoma County Fair on Tuesday. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(7 of ) Students reach out to pet baby chicks from Western Farm Center during Ag Days at the Sonoma County Fair on Tuesday. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(8 of ) Khendra Godino, 6, poses in a USDA booth during Ag Days at the Sonoma County Fair on Tuesday. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(9 of ) Chloe McKnight and her horse LT patiently wait as Elito Salgado, 6, pets him during Ag Days at the Sonoma County Fair on Tuesday. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(10 of ) Students explore the inside of a cattle hauling trailer during Ag Days at the Sonoma County Fair on Tuesday. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(11 of ) Students pet baby chicks from Western Farm Center during Ag Days at the Sonoma County Fair on Tuesday. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(12 of ) Efren Vega, 5, lassos a calf under the tutelage of Buzz Bozzini during Ag Days at the Sonoma County Fair on Tuesday. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)