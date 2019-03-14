(1 of ) A gathering at Jasper O'Farrell's home near Freestone. The first U.S. Census of California, in 1850, shows O'Farrell as the wealthiest man in Sonoma County. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(2 of ) Jasper O'Farrell in 1843, soon after his arrival to what is now northern California. A trained surveyor from Ireland, O'Farrell surveyed streets in San Francisco and eventually obtained two land grants of about 16,000 acres in Sonoma County reaching from Valley Ford and Bodega to Freestone. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(3 of ) Jasper O'Farrell and William M. Eddy’s 1849 San Francisco plan showing the proposed extension south of Market Street. (Courtesy UC Berkeley, Bancroft Library)
(4 of ) A front view of Jasper O'Farrell's Analy Ranch located at present-day 12620 Bodega Highway in Freestone. The ranch was named after O’Farrell’s family estate in Ireland called Annaly — yes, the spelling difference is correct. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(5 of ) Japser O'Farrell's 1850 survey map of Sonoma. (Courtesy UC Berkeley, Bancroft Library)
(6 of ) Cathal O'Farrell, son of Jasper and Mary McChristian O'Farrell, was born on Jan. 10, 1866 in Bodega and made his living as a farmer. Census records have him living in Chester, Washington in 1900. He married Margaret Gleason in 1912 and died in San Francisco on Dec. 16, 1924. Both Cathal and his wife are buried in Calvary Cemetery in Bodega. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(7 of ) Edna Francis O'Farrell Mancuso the granddaughter of Jasper O'Farrell, with her two young daughters, Geraldine (with baby buggy) and Helen. The photo appears to have been taken in San Francisco circa 1930s. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(8 of ) Jasper O'Farrell was influential in naming serveral of the streets he laid out in San Francsico, including Market street pictured here in 1905. O'Farrell Street in S.F. was named in his honor. (Courtesy of the California State Library)
(9 of ) Freestone School students pose for a school portrait in 1923. The Freemont schoolhouse was built on the O’Farrell ranch in 1852. The school was one of five on the rancho. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(10 of ) Elena O’Farrell (left), Frances Roche (center) and Bessie Roche O’Farrell outside of the O'Farrell residence at Analy Ranch circa 1890. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(11 of ) Longtime Sebastopol residents James Watson and Hannah Watson, circa 1882. In 1852 James Watson bought 1,100 acres of land from Jasper O'Farrell for 1,000 sacks of potatoes. The Watson's in 1856 deeded their property located between Sebastopol and the town of Bodega, for a grammar school which was called Watson School. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(12 of ) The Jonive Grammar School was built in 1885 on the Canada de Jonive land grant property belonging to Jasper O'Farrell. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(13 of ) The Freestone Schoolhouse was built in 1852 on the O'Farrell property on the western foot of O'Farrell Hill. It was restored in 1976 and is now a Sonoma County Historic Landmark. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(14 of ) A croquet game is set up on the yard and in front of Jasper O'Farrell's Analy Ranch in Freestone. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(15 of ) A carriage with horses and dog named Bernard on Jasper O'Farrell’s property in Freestone, circa 1890. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(16 of ) Two painters on scaffolding on a barn at Jasper O'Farrell's Analy Ranch near Freestone (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(17 of ) Elena O'Farrell, the eldest daughter of Jasper O'Farrell, riding her horse Babie at the O'Farrell Ranch in Freestone circa 1900. Elena never married and died in San Francisco at age 80. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)