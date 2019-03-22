s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

New Petaluma nonprofit building English-Spanish bridges

MATT BROWN
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | March 22, 2019, 8:45AM
| Updated 4 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

At a Spanish language poetry reading that Emilie Thomas organized in Petaluma recently, a woman proudly read a work by Pablo Neruda, who is from her native Chile. Afterward, the woman told Thomas that she has lived in Petaluma for 25 years, and no one has ever shown interest in her homeland.

“She said, ‘This is what I have been craving,’” Thomas said. “Our Latino friends, they light up when you value them for who they are.”

The exchange encapsulated the purpose of Cafe Puente, a new nonprofit that Thomas founded in Petaluma to bring together Spanish learners with native Spanish speakers. The benefits are twofold — Spanish students get a chance to practice in a conversational setting with patient native speakers, and the native speakers have a venue to celebrate their culture.

“It’s an opportunity to bring people together,” Thomas said. “It’s a win-win for everyone.”

Thomas started Cafe Puente (Spanish for “bridge”) as the nonprofit arm of Marin Spanish School, which offers private Spanish classes in Mill Valley and recently opened a Petaluma location. The “social impact cafe” so far has hosted two pop-up events, including the poetry night March 9 at Keller Street CoWork.

About 70 people showed up for the event that was solely in Spanish, said Thomas, who studied in Spain and Chile and has lived in Petaluma for three years.

“It was really a special and unique happening,” she said. “A huge breadth of Latino cultures were represented, and a wide array of levels of Spanish. I was blown away.”

Thomas and her volunteer leadership team of students Dalya Amador and Stephanie Sosa recruit the Spanish language volunteers from among the many Latino cultures represented in Petaluma, including Mexicans, Hondurans, Colombians, Salvadorians, Peruvians and Guatemalans. The volunteer hosts are trained to facilitate conversations in any level of Spanish.

The non-native speakers are typically students of the Marin Spanish School, which includes high school students and adults, although anyone is welcome at the events.

The next event will be announced at www.cafepuente.org. In the meantime, Thomas has bigger dreams for the nonprofit, including an actual cafe with a physical space in downtown Petaluma.

Cafe Puente is hoping to move into a storefront on Petaluma Boulevard next to Brewsters by next spring. Thomas envisions a coffee shop in the front and Spanish language school in the back.

In the coffee shop, the menus would be in Spanish, and the baristas would only speak Spanish, unless asked to translate. It would be a place where people could get a cup of Colombian coffee, eat an Argentine empanada, and practice Spanish in a relaxed setting.

“I want to make Spanish come to life,” Thomas said. “That’s my dream.”

Thomas, who has degrees in Spanish and international relations, worked as a legal interpreter on immigration cases. She is getting a master’s degree in business in order to better manage the cafe.

Besides helping non-native speakers hone their Spanish, Thomas hopes the cafe will serve as a hub for the local Latino community, which represents 38 percent of Petaluma, but still lacks an epicenter.

“My vision is to start a trend for more placed geared toward the Latino community in downtown Petaluma,” she said. “I’m passionate about building community.”

(Contact Matt Brown at matt.brown@arguscourier.com.)

Most Popular Stories
Petaluma People's Choice 2019 - Entry
New Petaluma nonprofit building English-Spanish bridges
Petaluma’s Past: The original Captain Jack
Petaluma approves additional funds for low-income senior housing
Petaluma People's Choice 2019 - Professionals & Specialists

Most Popular Stories
New Petaluma nonprofit building English-Spanish bridges
From hot tubs to boats, flood debris turning up 100 miles north
Petaluma People's Choice 2019 - Entry
Sonoma County health program for the homeless under state scrutiny for low enrollment
Petaluma People's Choice 2019 - Professionals & Specialists
Petaluma approves additional funds for low-income senior housing
FEMA extends temporary housing for Sonoma County fire survivors
Slacklining comes to Petaluma