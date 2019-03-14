Petaluma police arrested a 19-year-old Petaluma man Thursday on suspicion of raping a fellow Santa Rosa Junior College student Monday morning in the Petaluma campus library, police said.
Brandon Cortes was taken into custody without incident on his way to class at junior college, said Petaluma Police Sgt. Paul Gilman. Officers brought Cortes to the Petaluma Police Department to be interviewed before charging him with one felony count each of rape, sodomy and sexual battery. He was booked into Sonoma County Jail with bail set at $126,000, police said.
The female student reported the assault at Herold Mahoney Library to the campus police department the next morning after the incident. Petaluma police identified Cortes as a suspect and developed probable cause to arrest him during its investigation, police said in a statement.
Cortes has no prior criminal history in Sonoma County, according to a search of court records.
Through an agreement with the college police department, Petaluma police take the lead on all serious felony crimes that occur at the campus, including charges of sexual assault.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call Petaluma Police Det. Walt Spiller at 707-778-4456.