(1 of ) Taylor Mountain Regional Park: Take in some sun and panoramic views of Santa Rosa with a few different trail options. (JOHN BURGESS/ PD FILE, 2018)
(2 of ) Hood Mountain Regional Park: Want a great workout for both you and your dog? Spend a morning taking on Hood Mountain, the highest peak in the Mayacamas Mountains. It's a pretty strenuous trek, but the trails that wind through the forests and creeks are worth it, and you don't have to make it to the top (but it's super pretty). Be sure to avoid Sugarloaf Ridge State Park's trails, where dogs are not allowed. (WILL BRADLEY)
(3 of ) Helen Putnam Regional Park: This popular Petaluma park has several shorter loop options — so you could pop by for a quick loop, or spend a few hours sauntering. In these photos, Cleo takes in the view. (ERIC WITTMERSHAUS/ PD)
(4 of ) Foothill Regional Park: Take your pup through peaceful meadows in this Windsor park, in the foothills of the Mayacamas Mountains. Here, Candace Spring jogs with her dog, Lukas, along the Meadow Trail. (ALVIN JORNADA/ PD FILE, 2018)
(5 of ) Riverfront Regional Park: Spend some time along the Russian River in Healdsburg. With two different lakes as well, this is a great option to enjoy the water amid the calm. Here, Carol Eber, left, and Siri Fenson walk through a grove of redwood trees. (CHRISTOPHER CHUNG/ PD FILE, 2017)
(6 of ) Sonoma Valley Regional Park: This is another beautiful location with a paved option that winds through oak woodland. While the dog park is currently closed, parks officials said the Elizabeth Perrone Dog Park adjacent to the parking area offers a fenced area for dogs to play off-leash. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat, 2017)
(7 of ) Doran Regional Park: Feeling more like the beach? All of the regional parks along the coast allow dogs. This spot has a 2-mile stretch of beach in Bodega Bay, perfect for your dogs who love the water. At Doran Beach, a small section of the shore is sometimes open to off-leash at low tide, according to Sonoma County Regional Parks, just have to ask at the entry kiosk. (CHRISTOPHER CHUNG/ PD FILE, 2003)
(8 of ) Pinnacle Gulch Coastal Access Trail: A half-mile trail leads to a small, relatively quiet beach on Bodega Bay, with plenty to explore. (CHRISTOPHER CHUNG/ PD FILE)
(9 of ) Stillwater Cove Regional Park: This Jenner park has the best of both worlds: coastal views, with trails that wind through redwoods as well. It's a great spot to stop for a picnic and bring the dog, or relax and take in the view after a peaceful walk. (KENT PORTER/ PD FILE, 2017)
(10 of ) Spring Lake Regional Park: One of Sonoma County's most popular parks, this Santa Rosa spot has nearly 10 miles of trails to explore. If you have an older dog or any mobility concerns, paved trails like the one around the park are a great alternative. (KENT PORTER/ PD FILE, 2017)
(11 of ) Cloverdale River Park: This park, along the west bank of the Russian River, has a mile-long paved trail for easy walks. (PD FILE, 2003)
(12 of ) Shollenberger Park: A beautiful wetlands park, with a flat, circular trail. This is another good option for those who want an easier, laid-back walk. (KELLI H./ YELP)
(13 of ) Laguna de Santa Rosa Trail: After recent severe flooding, the Laguna de Santa Rosa Trail is closed on the Highway 12 side. However, this is one of the more underrated parks to explore, with a fascinating history of restoration to appreciate and contemplate while you take your dog around. Only some of the areas are open to dogs, though. (WILL BRADLEY)
(14 of ) Steelhead Beach Regional Park: Hang out on the banks of the Russian River here, one of Sonoma County's most popular summer spots. (CHRISTOPHER CHUNG/ PD FILE, 2017)
(15 of ) Off the trail, into the water: Many people say lazily floating down the Russian River is one of their favorite things to do with their dogs. (ALVIN JORNADA/ PD FILE, 2013)
(16 of ) Off-leash parks: There are too many to put in one list! Pictured above is the Rincon Valley Community Dog Park, one of the most popular spots in Santa Rosa. Other popular options are the Ragle Ranch Dog Park in Sebastopol, the Ernie Smith Dog Park in Sonoma, and the Rocky Memorial Dog Park in Petaluma. (JOHN BURGESS/ PD FILE)
(17 of ) Why not a winery?: Did you know there are dog-friendly wineries? Fourth-generation winegrower Jeff Kunde even invites dogs to accompany their owners to tastings and to join him on a hike through his family's historic vineyards in Kenwood. At Mutt Lynch Winery in Windsor, dogs are free to run and play while their owners sip dog-themed wines. And there are so many more. (SONOMA MAGAZINE)
(18 of ) Or a brewery: At Cooperage Brewing in Santa Rosa, for example, they keep dog treats at the bar. You could try picnicking with your pup at Carneros Brewing Company in Sonoma, or hang out in the big, cozy outdoor space at Lagunitas in Petaluma. There are a bunch of options. (DAVID M.R./ YELP)