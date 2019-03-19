Supervisors to weigh $4.6 million plan to improve fire services

Amid rising tensions, competing proposals and accusations by some fire chiefs of a “hostile takeover,” fire officials hammered out a new plan to shift Sonoma County’s volunteer fire companies to a west county agency and help hire additional firefighters.

The $4.6 million proposal lays out a road map to place the 11 volunteer fire companies under the management of the Gold Ridge Fire Protection District. Change was necessary as the county is dismantling its Fire and Emergency Services Department, which currently oversees the volunteer companies but was deemed too costly and inefficient.

The plan also calls for ongoing money for new staffing for Gold Ridge, Bodega Bay, Cloverdale and Geyserville fire departments. A previous plan that drew much contention at a Board of Supervisors meeting in January focused on Gold Ridge overseeing the volunteer companies but omitted aid to other struggling agencies.

This revised plan goes before the Board of Supervisors Tuesday and is expected to be approved.

“Even though there’s blood in the water, it’s because we’ve been doing the right work. It isn’t perfect,” but it’s still a success, Supervisor James Gore said about the proposal. The north county supervisor considered the initial plan “very flawed.”

Under the new plan, the volunteer companies — known collectively as North Bay Fire — would remain independent with their own chiefs but after two years would be expected to move toward consolidating with other agencies. Four of the agencies are working toward consolidation with neighbors.

The county has more than three dozen fire agencies, many which struggle financially and lack volunteers to staff engines, and whittling that down to a few or even one agency is the goal of supervisors and many fire chiefs.

Gold Ridge Fire would manage the volunteer agencies, funded with about $2.5 million from the county’s volunteer company budget collected through property taxes. Another $2.1 million would come from state and other funds earmarked for fire services and would be dispersed to five agencies for added staffing.

Gold Ridge would receive $600,000 and Bodega Bay Fire $500,000, while Geyserville and Cloverdale fire agencies would split $550,000. Cal Fire would get $550,000 for continued seasonal staffing in the south county.

The money would assure an engine had at least two paid firefighters for all calls — a challenge for many fire agencies in the county. And in Bodega Bay, it would pay for paramedic firefighters.

Longtime Geyserville Fire Protection District board member Fred Peterson appreciated money for the north county but criticized the plan. He said it stalls efforts to consolidate most fire agencies and misses opportunities for greater change.

“It’s not a plan. It’s a Band-Aid,” Peterson said.

He supports a second proposal, known as the southwest corridor plan, that drew increasing traction in the last several weeks but ultimately was deemed less viable by a committee of fire chiefs who chose to bring the revised Gold Ridge plan before supervisors Tuesday.

The southwest corridor plan, authored by the Petaluma and Rancho Adobe fire agencies, proposed consolidating Petaluma, Rancho Adobe, Bodega Bay and six volunteer companies in southern and western Sonoma County.

However 12 volunteer chiefs, who all endorsed the Gold Ridge plan, responded with a heated March 7 letter to the Board of Supervisors and other agencies.

“We consider the southwest corridor plan … to constitute a hostile takeover of our communities; and we will vigorously oppose all such actions,” the letter said.