A workshop designed to help teens find jobs will be held at the Petaluma Regional Library on April 6.

The workshop, designed for teens in grades 7-12, runs from noon-1:30 p.m.

It will cover job hunting, resumes, cover letters, job interviews and what to expect in the work environment.

It will include mock interviews and online resources. To register, visit the website at sonomacounty.libcal.com/event/