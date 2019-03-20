The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.
When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.
If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.
This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.
Login
A workshop designed to help teens find jobs will be held at the Petaluma Regional Library on April 6.
The workshop, designed for teens in grades 7-12, runs from noon-1:30 p.m.
It will cover job hunting, resumes, cover letters, job interviews and what to expect in the work environment.
It will include mock interviews and online resources. To register, visit the website at sonomacounty.libcal.com/event/