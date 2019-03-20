s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Sonoma County leaders approve $4.6 million fire services reorganization

GUY KOVNER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | March 20, 2019, 8:39AM
| Updated 10 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

In a move described as “generational change,” Sonoma County supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved a $4.6 million plan to reorganize volunteer fire departments and boost staffing at four tax-supported fire districts.

The approval followed positive comments from a dozen fire agency representatives in the audience, a sharp contrast from an earlier proposal that generated animosity within the fire services network.

The plan, which includes placing 11 volunteer fire companies under unified management, is aimed at undoing the longstanding balkanization of county fire services, with more than three dozen volunteer companies, fire districts and city departments providing emergency medical services and firefighting at uneven levels as many struggle financially and lack sufficient volunteers.

Getting them to move toward consolidation, the ultimate goal of the two-year plan approved Tuesday,, required a departure from decades of tradition and rural independence.

“Let’s be very real, there’s still a lot of frustration out there,” Supervisor James Gore said.

But if the problems are not fixed, he said, firefighting will revert to what he called “tribal warfare.”

“We’re on a path to regionalization and consolidation,” said Mark Heine, chief of the Windsor and Rincon Valley fire districts, who helped present the plan to the supervisors.

Wilmar volunteer Fire Chief Mike Mickelson, who represented the 11 volunteer companies involved in the reorganization, called it a win for firefighters and a “win for the communities they serve.”

But, he acknowledged after the meeting, “we had some challenges along the way.”

Paul Martin, a former chief of the Two Rock volunteer department, told supervisors the plan “will help us fulfill our obligation to the community.”

“Volunteers are alive and well in this county,” said Bill Miller, a Bodega fire volunteer.

No one spoke against the plan, which was hashed out by a committee of fire chiefs following the supervisors’ rejection of the initial plan in January.

Board Cchairman David Rabbitt said that “a lot of people (are) pulling together in the same direction,” calling Tuesday’s action “a generational change in this county.”

Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said it was “wonderful to see the fire community come together in this way.”

Hopkins said the plan would not work without the collaboration of unpaid volunteers and paid unionized firefighters.

Brian Clarke, a Lakeville volunteer department captain, said that volunteers have served for years with paid firefighters, including rigorous duty last year during the Mendocino Complex fire, the largest by acreage in state history.

Key elements of the plan include:

• • Placing 11 volunteer fire companies — collectively known as North Bay Fire — under the management of the Gold Ridge Fire Protection District for two years, while buthey are expected to move toward consolidation with other agencies. North Bay Fire and Gold Ridge will spend about $2.5 million on administrative costs.

•• Funding for added staffing annually for four fire districts: Bodega Bay ($500,000), Gold Ridge ($600,000), Cloverdale and Geyserville ($275,000 each). Cal Fire gets $550,000 for continued seasonal staffing in the south county. The money would ensure at least two paid firefighters on an engine for all calls.

The uTo upgrade of fire services countywide — including new engines, stations and increasing the number of paid first responders from 400 to about 575 — would cost about $42 million, according to a plan developed by fire leaders.

Most Popular Stories
Police: Man beaten in downtown Petaluma in possible hate crime
Sam Brown pitches Petaluma past Division I champion Vacaville
Sonoma County leaders approve $4.6 million fire services reorganization
Griffin Epstein and Trojan Live makes Petaluma High sports accessible to all
Petaluma school board seeks to fill vacancy following death of trustee

Fire officials and county leaders are considering asking voters to approve a half-cent countywide sales tax to raise the money.

Staff Wwriter Randi Rossmann contributed to this report. You can reach Staff Writer Guy Kovner at 707-521-5457 or guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @guykovner.

Most Popular Stories
Police: Man beaten in downtown Petaluma in possible hate crime
ReVerberation: FireCircle festival of Community Voices
Profile: Musical Moreaux
Petaluma school board seeks to fill vacancy following death of trustee
Sonoma County leaders approve $4.6 million fire services reorganization
Sam Brown pitches Petaluma past Division I champion Vacaville
Griffin Epstein and Trojan Live makes Petaluma High sports accessible to all
Your Weekend: Poltz, Sistars and ‘Godfather II’