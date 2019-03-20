Sonoma County leaders approve $4.6 million fire services reorganization

In a move described as “generational change,” Sonoma County supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved a $4.6 million plan to reorganize volunteer fire departments and boost staffing at four tax-supported fire districts.

The approval followed positive comments from a dozen fire agency representatives in the audience, a sharp contrast from an earlier proposal that generated animosity within the fire services network.

The plan, which includes placing 11 volunteer fire companies under unified management, is aimed at undoing the longstanding balkanization of county fire services, with more than three dozen volunteer companies, fire districts and city departments providing emergency medical services and firefighting at uneven levels as many struggle financially and lack sufficient volunteers.

Getting them to move toward consolidation, the ultimate goal of the two-year plan approved Tuesday,, required a departure from decades of tradition and rural independence.

“Let’s be very real, there’s still a lot of frustration out there,” Supervisor James Gore said.

But if the problems are not fixed, he said, firefighting will revert to what he called “tribal warfare.”

“We’re on a path to regionalization and consolidation,” said Mark Heine, chief of the Windsor and Rincon Valley fire districts, who helped present the plan to the supervisors.

Wilmar volunteer Fire Chief Mike Mickelson, who represented the 11 volunteer companies involved in the reorganization, called it a win for firefighters and a “win for the communities they serve.”

But, he acknowledged after the meeting, “we had some challenges along the way.”

Paul Martin, a former chief of the Two Rock volunteer department, told supervisors the plan “will help us fulfill our obligation to the community.”

“Volunteers are alive and well in this county,” said Bill Miller, a Bodega fire volunteer.

No one spoke against the plan, which was hashed out by a committee of fire chiefs following the supervisors’ rejection of the initial plan in January.

Board Cchairman David Rabbitt said that “a lot of people (are) pulling together in the same direction,” calling Tuesday’s action “a generational change in this county.”

Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said it was “wonderful to see the fire community come together in this way.”

Hopkins said the plan would not work without the collaboration of unpaid volunteers and paid unionized firefighters.

Brian Clarke, a Lakeville volunteer department captain, said that volunteers have served for years with paid firefighters, including rigorous duty last year during the Mendocino Complex fire, the largest by acreage in state history.

Key elements of the plan include:

• • Placing 11 volunteer fire companies — collectively known as North Bay Fire — under the management of the Gold Ridge Fire Protection District for two years, while buthey are expected to move toward consolidation with other agencies. North Bay Fire and Gold Ridge will spend about $2.5 million on administrative costs.

•• Funding for added staffing annually for four fire districts: Bodega Bay ($500,000), Gold Ridge ($600,000), Cloverdale and Geyserville ($275,000 each). Cal Fire gets $550,000 for continued seasonal staffing in the south county. The money would ensure at least two paid firefighters on an engine for all calls.

The uTo upgrade of fire services countywide — including new engines, stations and increasing the number of paid first responders from 400 to about 575 — would cost about $42 million, according to a plan developed by fire leaders.