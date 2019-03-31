One last dance: Storied ballet school relocates to east Petaluma

Ann Derby taught her last dance class March 16 at her studio on Howard Street and began to cry. The location had been the home for the Petaluma School of Ballet, the oldest dance school in Sonoma County, for 36 years.

“Some of our kids have grown up in this space,” said Derby, who has owned the school since 1982. “It’s very bitter sweet.”

Bitter, she said, because the 110 Howard St. studio had been like a second home to thousands of Petaluma dancers. Sweet, because on Monday the storied school started a new chapter, opening up in a spacious location on McDowell Boulevard in east Petaluma.

“It’s going to be fabulous,” Derby said. “I’m really excited about the new space.”

The move comes as the Petaluma School of Ballet celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. Founded in 1959 by Mary Paula, the school was originally located in Hermann Sons Hall. Eventually the school migrated to a studio in the McNear building downtown.

Derby, who is also a dance teacher, was one of Paula’s original ballet students. When Paula was looking to retire in the early 1980s, Derby bought the school and moved it to the Howard Street location, a funky multi-floor building with scarce parking.

“I really wanted to keep her legacy alive,” Derby said.

The co-ed school, which is open to students ages 2 through adult, currently has 350 dancers in several styles, including ballet, jazz, contemporary, tap, hip-hop and modern. Derby reckons about 5,000 to 6,000 dancers have trained with her since she took over the school.

One such former student is Derby’s daughter, Katy Phimister, who is now a Petaluma School of Ballet instructor. Last week, Phimister was readying the new location at 1372 North McDowell Blvd., overseeing the installation of the 71 wood sprung floor panels that line the five dance classrooms.

Phimister said some of the younger students were sad to leave the old studio and wondered things, like would she still be their teacher in the new location, and would ballet be taught the same way in the new space.

“They feel like it’s their home,” she said. “It’s sad to leave our home. But I’m excited for the possibility.”

The new space, in an industrial park, was formerly a gym. It will have ample parking compared to the Howard Street location, and large changing areas. The Howard Street building was recently sold, and the new owner did not want to renew the dance school’s lease, Derby said.

A 1968 graduate of Petaluma High School, Derby continues to teach 12 to 13 dance classes per week, and she said she plans to continue teaching at least another 10 years. She said that she hopes the Petaluma School of Ballet is around much longer, even after she hangs up her pointe shoes.

“I love what I do,” she said. “It keeps me going.”

